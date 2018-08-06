San Francisco’s housing market is so out of control, 60% of tech workers say they can’t afford homes

caption San Francisco is too expensive even for tech workers. source HBO

The San Francisco Bay Area’s housing market is so bleak, even tech workers are struggling to buy a home there.

A survey by Blind found that 59% of employees at Bay Area tech companies said they cannot afford homes.

Cisco, eBay, and Intuit had the highest percentage of employees who said home ownership is elusive.

In Silicon Valley, buying a home is out of reach even for the region’s tech workers.

Blind, an app that lets (mostly tech) workers chat anonymously about the workplace, asked employees from 13 Bay Area tech companies if they can afford buying a home. A 59% majority said they cannot afford to purchase a house in the Bay Area.

At least 100 employees at each of the 13 companies – including Apple, Facebook, Google, Salesforce, Cisco, eBay, Intuit, Airbnb, Uber, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Intel, and Oracle – participated in the survey, with a total of 2,326 responses, according to Blind.

Tech is still the single biggest economic engine of the Bay Area, but the region is becoming increasingly unaffordable and unlivable for the software engineers and product managers who fill its coffers.