‘Oh my god’: People in San Francisco reacted in shock as a ferry slammed into a dock

A Golden State Transit ferry with 53 people onboard slammed into a dock on Friday as onlookers on shore reacted with shock.

Video captured the chaotic scene as the M.S. San Francisco ferry crashed into the docks at the San Francisco Ferry Building, as onlookers scrambled to get out of the way.

According to local news station KGO-TV, the ferry “hit the ramp on the far dock first, then bounced into the corner by gate ‘B’ damaging the bow.”

Images of the aftermath showed damage to the ship, along with the railing and concrete at the dock.

Golden Gate Highway and Transportation District spokesperson Priya Clemens told the San Francisco Examiner that the ferry ruptured its hull after it hit the guardrail.

Two passengers suffered minor injuries – including a sore back and bruised hip – and nobody on land was hurt, Clemens told the Examiner.

The ferry originated in Larkspur, California, according to reports, and it crashed into the dock at around 2:30 p.m., local time.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. The Golden Gate Highway and Transportation District and the US Coast Guard are investigating, Clemens said. The crew of five were being tested for drugs and alcohol and data from control systems will be analyzed, the Examiner reported.

