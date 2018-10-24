This $45 million San Francisco home could shatter the city’s real-estate record — take a look inside the gorgeous complex

- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
- San Francisco has a new contender for the city’s most expensive home: 950 Lombard was recently listed at $45 million.
- If it sells at asking price, it’ll shatter the city’s current real-estate record of $38 million.
- The compound features an infinity pool, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a four-car garage.
San Francisco is notorious for its overpriced housing market – 60% of tech workers now say they can’t afford homes – and nowhere is that more evident than in a new $45 million listing in Russian Hill.
The home straddles two hillside lots and has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, in addition to an array of terraces and wellness features, including an infinity pool, a wellness center, and a Japanese water-filtration system.
If it sells for its asking price, it will shatter the current real-estate record. According to Terri Tiffany, PR counsel to Pacific Union International, that record is held by 2712 Broadway on San Francisco’s Gold Coast, which was listed at $42 million and sold for $38 million.
Here’s a look inside the 950 Lombard compound:
The house is located at 950 Lombard St. in San Francisco’s Russian Hill.
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
Source: Pacific Union International, San Francisco Business Times
The compound sits on 9,500 square feet of property, which includes 100-year-old olive trees and an outdoor kitchen.
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
Source: San Francisco Business Times, The Wall Street Journal
And includes a four-car garage, which is entered through a tunnel on the side of the hill.
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
Source: Pacific Union International
The property takes up two lots and the home itself is a modern mix of concrete structures and bright, open spaces.
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
Source: Curbed San Francisco
The home has four levels, all of which are connected by a glass elevator …
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
Source: Pacific Union International
… that reaches from the two-story underground art gallery …
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
Source: Pacific Union International, Curbed San Francisco
… to the three ensuite top-level bedrooms, including a master bedroom.
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
Source: Pacific Union International
The master bedroom opens up to a deck with sweeping views of the city.
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
Source: Pacific Union International
The middle two floors of the home feature plenty of open living spaces, as well as two more ensuite guest bedrooms …
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
Source: Pacific Union International
… two separate bars …
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
Source: Pacific Union International
… and a formal dining room.
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
Source: Pacific Union International
In addition to offering plenty of seating …
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
Source: Pacific Union International
… the kitchen also opens right up into the grounds.
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
Source: Pacific Union International
The complex also features an 850-square-foot wellness center, including a massage table …
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
Source: Curbed San Francisco
… and a hot tub.
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
A 40-foot infinity pool is the finishing touch to one of the home’s many patios.
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
Source: SF Gate
The patio area offers yet another dining area, replete with two chandeliers and more views across the bay.
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
Val Steele, listing agent with Pacific Union International in San Francisco, described the complex as offering the “rare opportunity for a person to own their own ‘park’ in San Francisco.”
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
Source: Pacific Union International
“There has never been an offering of this kind in the city and there may never be one of this caliber again,” Steele added.
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
Source: Pacific Union International
The home is listed for a whopping $45 million.
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
Source: The Wall Street Journal
If it sells at asking price, 950 Lombard will become the most expensive home ever sold in San Francisco, displacing the current record-holder, which sold for $38 million in 2017.
- source
- Courtesy of Jacob Elliott
Source: The Wall Street Journal