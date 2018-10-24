This $45 million San Francisco home could shatter the city’s real-estate record — take a look inside the gorgeous complex

caption If it sells at asking price, it will shatter the city’s current real-estate record of $38 million. source Courtesy of Jacob Elliott

San Francisco has a new contender for the city’s most expensive home: 950 Lombard was recently listed at $45 million.

If it sells at asking price, it’ll shatter the city’s current real-estate record of $38 million.

The compound features an infinity pool, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a four-car garage.

San Francisco is notorious for its overpriced housing market – 60% of tech workers now say they can’t afford homes – and nowhere is that more evident than in a new $45 million listing in Russian Hill.

The home straddles two hillside lots and has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, in addition to an array of terraces and wellness features, including an infinity pool, a wellness center, and a Japanese water-filtration system.

If it sells for its asking price, it will shatter the current real-estate record. According to Terri Tiffany, PR counsel to Pacific Union International, that record is held by 2712 Broadway on San Francisco’s Gold Coast, which was listed at $42 million and sold for $38 million.

Here’s a look inside the 950 Lombard compound:

The house is located at 950 Lombard St. in San Francisco’s Russian Hill.

The compound sits on 9,500 square feet of property, which includes 100-year-old olive trees and an outdoor kitchen.

And includes a four-car garage, which is entered through a tunnel on the side of the hill.

The property takes up two lots and the home itself is a modern mix of concrete structures and bright, open spaces.

The home has four levels, all of which are connected by a glass elevator …

… that reaches from the two-story underground art gallery …

… to the three ensuite top-level bedrooms, including a master bedroom.

The master bedroom opens up to a deck with sweeping views of the city.

The middle two floors of the home feature plenty of open living spaces, as well as two more ensuite guest bedrooms …

… two separate bars …

… and a formal dining room.

In addition to offering plenty of seating …

… the kitchen also opens right up into the grounds.

The complex also features an 850-square-foot wellness center, including a massage table …

… and a hot tub.

A 40-foot infinity pool is the finishing touch to one of the home’s many patios.

The patio area offers yet another dining area, replete with two chandeliers and more views across the bay.

Val Steele, listing agent with Pacific Union International in San Francisco, described the complex as offering the “rare opportunity for a person to own their own ‘park’ in San Francisco.”

“There has never been an offering of this kind in the city and there may never be one of this caliber again,” Steele added.

The home is listed for a whopping $45 million.

If it sells at asking price, 950 Lombard will become the most expensive home ever sold in San Francisco, displacing the current record-holder, which sold for $38 million in 2017.

