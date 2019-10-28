San Francisco’s housing market is so expensive that the median million-dollar home has less than 1,200 square feet of space

caption San Francisco, California. source Shutterstock

A new analysis by real-estate listing website Zillow found that in the US, the median million-dollar, single-family home boasts around 2,200 square feet.

The analysis looked at the median square footage of million-dollar, single-family homes in 100 of the largest US cities.

The largest is El Paso, Texas, where a $1 million single-family home has a median of over 7,000 square feet of space.

On the other end of the scale, the city with the smallest median square footage is San Francisco, where the median million-dollar, single-family home boasts just 1,150 square feet of space.

The amount of space $1 million will get you in the US fluctuates drastically depending on where you live.

However, space seems to shrink over on the West Coast. The analysis found that the city with the smallest median square footage is – not shockingly – San Francisco. There, a typical million-dollar, single-family home boasts just 1,150 square feet.

San Francisco is home to one of the most expensive housing markets in the country

For years, San Francisco has been home to one of the most expensive housing markets in the country. In fact, the city’s median home value is $1,355,200. That’s nearly six times more than the national median home value of $231,000.

As Laura McCamy previously reported for Business Insider, you’ll need to earn at least $172,000 a year to afford a home in San Francisco. Meanwhile, the median sales price of a two-bedroom home in the city has increased by 329% since 2000.

In fact, the city is so outrageously expensive that even renters are struggling to afford living costs. Business Insider previously reported that some renters are dishing out $1,200 a month for bunk beds in co-living buildings to save on rent. Even the city’s highest-paid workers, tech workers, are spending over $2,000 a month to rent rooms in vacant Victorian homes.

The city’s housing crisis is so dire that on October 22, Facebook pledged $1 billion to help fix it. In a blog post, the company said it will spread out an investment of $1 billion over the next decade to create around 200,000 housing units to help professionals such as teachers, nurses, and first responders live closer to the communities they work in.

Facebook isn’t the only big tech company looking to ease the housing crisis. Back in June, The New York Times reported that Google pledged to invest $1 billion to build homes in the Bay Area. According to the report, the company believes the investment could help build at least 20,000 homes.