San Francisco housing is so out-of-control, this gorgeous home sold for $9.6 million — $1.6 million over the asking price

source Sotheby’s International Realty

San Francisco’s crazy housing market just reached a new level.

A 6,350-square-foot home listed at $7.99 million sold for $9.6 million after spending a short nine days on the market. At 20 percent over asking price, it’s the city’s “highest overbid” so far this year, according to a spokesperson for the real estate firm that sold it.

But the transaction will likely be eclipsed by larger ones in the near future. With the amount of affordable housing increasingly dwindling, home listings selling over the asking price, as well as other anomalies like condemned homes selling for $1 million a pop, is the norm around here now.

This particular listing is for a single-family house at 2219 Scott St., 15 minutes from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco’s ritzy Pacific Heights neighborhood with the area’s inviting Alta Plaza Park just yards away from the front steps.

Take a look inside.

The beige three-story Grand Victorian home was built in 1910, four years after the cataclysmic San Francisco earthquake.

source Sotheby’s International Realty

The abode sports five bedrooms and five and a half baths, as well as a wine cellar, two laundry rooms, two family rooms and space to park three cars.

source Sotheby’s International Realty

Its ceilings are carved into coffers and large windows throughout the main level afford views of the greenery that surrounds the property.

source Sotheby’s International Realty

A clean white color palette lends an airy vibe to the home.

source Sotheby’s International Realty

The crisp white seeps into the kitchen as well, where granite counter tops and a breakfast nook can be found.

source Sotheby’s International Realty

A pair of doors leads to a deck off of the main level, where guests and occupants can meander into an enclosed garden area.

source Sotheby’s International Realty

The backyard of the property mirrors the lush, green open space of Alta Plaza Park that spans out from its front stoop.

source Sotheby’s International Realty

The park sits smack dab in the middle of Pacific Heights where the median real estate value is $2,750,000, which is a whopping $6,850,000 below what the home’s new owners paid in the city’s highest overbid so far this year.

Source: Redfin