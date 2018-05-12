San Francisco is so expensive that people are starting to look at these 10 US cities as the next tech hubs — here’s how much local employees are making

caption Minneapolis, Minnesota, is quickly becoming a health-tech hub. source Eric Miller/Reuters

Silicon Valley has long reigned as the tech capital of the US.

But as the cost of living continues to skyrocket, San Francisco Bay Area residents are fleeing the region in droves. In fact, San Francisco lost more residents than any other US city in the last quarter of 2017.

For many, it’s time to start looking for other options – but where?

Compensation monitoring site Comparably narrowed it down to the 10 cities that are emerging as new tech hubs. Comparably also compiled the local salaries of some of the most popular tech jobs by analyzing more than 8,000 anonymized salary records from employees at U.S. tech companies.

Here are the 10 emerging tech hubs from around the country, along with what local employees make each year.

Atlanta, Georgia is home to Coca-Cola, UPS, and Home Depot, but it’s also becoming a tech hot-spot.

Here are the average salaries in Atlanta:

Junior developer: $68,330

Developer: $86,214

Senior developer: $112,573

IT Manager: $120,695

Project Manager: $102,390

Sales representative: $113,576

According to Comparably, the median rent for a one-bedroom is $1,010 per month, while a two-bedroom will run you $1,160 per month.

Baltimore, Maryland is surrounded by several universities, and its tech talent pool <a href=”https://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore/blog/cyberbizblog/2015/04/baltimores-tech-talent-growth-outpaces-most-other.html”>rose 42% between 2010 and 2013.</a>

Here are the average salaries in Baltimore:

Junior developer: $70,925

Developer: $96,290

Senior developer: $124,201

IT Manager: $115,927

Project Manager: $104,853

Sales representative: $126,255

According to Comparably, the median rent for a one-bedroom is $940 per month, while a two-bedroom will run you $1,180 per month.

Boulder, Colorado continues to attract tech talent and venture capital funding from major cities across the US.

Here are the average salaries in Boulder:

Junior developer: $69,013

Developer: $90,688

Senior developer: $123,027

IT Manager: $105,123

Project Manager: $102,168

Sales representative: $107,925

According to Comparably, the median rent for a one-bedroom is $1,140 per month, while a two-bedroom will run you $1,400 per month.

The tech scene in Chicago, Illinois is starting to pick up — in fact, it was recently ranked as one of the top tech innovation hubs in the world <a href=”https://info.kpmg.us/content/dam/info/tech-innovation/pdfs/2018/tech-hubs-forging-new-paths.pdf”>by KPMG.</a>

Here are the average salaries in Chicago:

Junior developer: $71,404

Developer: $89,366

Senior developer: $120,018

IT Manager: $117,726

Project Manager: $108,383

Sales representative: $110,806

According to Comparably, the median rent for a one-bedroom is $1,070 per month, while a two-bedroom will run you $1,260 per month.

Austin may be known as a top startup city, but Dallas, Texas was recently ranked as the <a href=”http://www.businessinsider.com/most-high-tech-cities-in-the-us-2017-8#6-dallas-fort-worth-texas-6″>11th most-high tech city</a> in the world.

Here are the average salaries in Dallas:

Junior developer: $70,664

Developer: $84,525

Senior developer: $113,278

IT Manager: $121,326

Project Manager: $106,848

Sales representative: $112,605

According to Comparably, the median rent for a one-bedroom is $880 per month, while a two-bedroom will run you $1,100 per month.

Denver, Colorado is consistently ranked <a href=”https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/10/us-news-world-report-the-10-best-places-to-live-in-the-us-in-2018.html”>one of the best places to live in the US,</a> which has contributed to its steadily growing tech scene.

Here are the average salaries in Denver:

Junior developer: $68,748

Developer: $90,761

Senior developer: $122,929

IT Manager: $103,927

Project Manager: $102,013

Sales representative: $108,979

According to Comparably, the median rent for a one-bedroom is $1,040 per month, while a two-bedroom will run you $1,310 per month.

Minneapolis, Minnesota is a home base for giants like UnitedHealth and Medtronic, which is contributing to the city’s thriving health-tech startup scene.

Here are the average salaries in Minneapolis:

Junior developer: $66,481

Developer: $85,078

Senior developer: $112,261

IT Manager: $118,573

Project Manager: $107,196

Sales representative: $115,512

According to Comparably, the median rent for a one-bedroom is $900 per month, while a two-bedroom will run you $1,140 per month.

Phoenix, Arizona has one of the largest tech labor pools in the country. Plus, the city’s <a href=”https://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix/news/2017/07/19/see-how-phoenix-ranks-in-latest-cbre-scoring-tech.html”>higher tech wages and lower office rates</a> are contributing to the tech scene’s growth.

Here are the average salaries in Phoenix:

Junior developer: $72,108

Developer: $85,216

Senior developer: $116,027

IT Manager: $96,781

Project Manager: $88,894

Sales representative: $96,157

According to Comparably, the median rent for a one-bedroom is $820 per month, while a two-bedroom will run you $1,030 per month.

Portland, Oregon — nicknamed the Silicon Forest — continues to attract top tech talent and was named <a href=”https://www.forbes.com/sites/kurtbadenhausen/2017/10/24/portland-ore-rates-as-the-best-place-for-business-and-careers-2017/#5954e522143e”>Forbes’ best place for business and careers last year.</a>

Here are the average salaries in Portland:

Junior developer: $68,608

Developer: $87,328

Senior developer: $118,002

IT Manager: $117,856

Project Manager: $98,737

Sales representative: $92,473

According to Comparably, the median rent for a one-bedroom is $1,130 per month, while a two-bedroom will run you $1,330 per month.

Washington, D.C. boasts some of the most educated residents in the US, and ranks as one of the <a href=”https://www.cnbc.com/2016/08/11/the-top-20-metro-areas-to-start-a-business-in-america.html#slide=19″>best places in the country to start a business.</a>

Here are the average salaries in Washington, D.C.:

Junior developer: $71,186

Developer: $96,087

Senior developer: $125,370

IT Manager: $118,886

Project Manager: $105,319

Sales representative: $131,598

According to Comparably, the median rent for a one-bedroom is $1,310 per month, while a two-bedroom will run you $1,510 per month.