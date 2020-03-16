San Francisco Bay Area ordered to ‘shelter in place’ until April 7 as the city attempts to contain the coronavirus outbreak

source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The San Francisco Bay Area will be directed to “shelter in place” at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday until April 7 in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The order will require residents to remain indoors except for essential travel, like going to get groceries.

The shelter-in-place order is different from a full lockdown, which would prohibit people from leaving their homes without government permission.

The directive, which will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, affects six Bay Area counties, including the county and city of San Francisco.

The directive, which will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, affects six Bay Area counties, including the county and city of San Francisco.

As the Chronicle noted, the affected population totals more than 6.7 million people. They will still be allowed to go shopping for groceries and supplies.

The directive is not a full lockdown, so people will not be prohibited from leaving their homes without government permission. Instead, they’re directed to stay inside and avoid contact with others as much as possible for three weeks. Law enforcement is being asked to “ensure compliance” with the order, according to the Chronicle.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted on Monday that residents would be required to stay home “except for essential needs.”

Effective at midnight, San Francisco will require people to stay home except for essential needs. Necessary government functions & essential stores will remain open. These steps are based on the advice of public health experts to slow the spread of #COVID19. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 16, 2020

Gatherings of more than 100 people were already banned last week, but now all nonessential events of any size are prohibited. Nonessential travel on foot or via scooters, bicycles, cars, and public transportation is also banned – though public transit will remain open for essential travel, and walks are still allowed, as long as people keep six feet between themselves and others.

People who are homeless are exempt from the order but are encouraged to seek shelter, according to the Chronicle.

Everyone must work from home or stop working, except for those providing essential services, like healthcare workers, law-enforcement officials, and firefighters and emergency responders.

Grocery stores, hospitals, banks, pharmacies, and restaurants will be allowed to stay open, as long as restaurants provide only takeout food. Daycare centers and veterinary offices will stay open, with some restrictions. Laundry services will also stay open.

There are at least 272 confirmed cases of the virus in the Bay Area.

San Francisco.

There are 37 confirmed cases in San Francisco. The Bay Area has had three of California’s six deaths so far from the coronavirus disease.

The city of San Francisco took one of its first steps in fighting the virus on February 25 when Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency in the city.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

“We see the virus spreading in new parts of the world every day, and we are taking the necessary steps to protect San Franciscans from harm,” she said.

The mayor’s state of emergency allowed the city to expedite and prioritize emergency planning by redirecting employees and resources in the case of an outbreak in San Francisco.

Since then, companies have steadily migrated their employees to remote work in an effort to stunt the spread of the virus.

Downtown San Francisco.

The CDC issued new guidelines in late February advising businesses to rely more heavily on remote work options, a feat that Google, Twitter, Apple, and others are following.

The city of San Francisco had implemented measures to prevent mass gatherings.

Downtown San Francisco.

City leaders banned non-essential events held in city-owned facilities for two weeks starting on March 7.

A “non-essential group event” is defined as a gathering of 50 people for social, cultural, or entertainment events “where people are not separated by physical space of at least four feet,” or about arm’s length, according to NBC Bay Area.

The facilities implicated by the order include City Hall, the San Francisco Public Library, the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, and Moscone Center, a venue in the city’s SOMA district where many tech conferences are usually held. The city’s upcoming St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed as well.

Symphony events and ballet performances are among the types of events being canceled.

Last Wednesday, San Francisco banned all large and private gatherings exceeding 1,000 people.

Chase Center in 2019.

“This is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, and builds on our previous public health recommendations,” Mayor Breed wrote on Twitter.

The ban included events such as Golden State Warriors games.

And on March 13, San Francisco banned non-essential gatherings of 100 people or more.

The city's "East Cut" neighborhood in 2019.

Santa Clara County, which is also affected by the shelter-in-place order, issued a similar ban on the same day.

Drive-through coronavirus testing has been set up at a medical center in San Francisco.

San Francisco's "East Cut" neighborhood in 2019.

The sites are designed to keep patients with respiratory symptoms away from medical facilities where they could potentially pass the virus on to others. Patients with doctor’s orders can drive up and provide samples swabbed from the throat or nose onsite, according to a San Francisco Chronicle report.

The drive-through test sites are run by Kaiser Permanente, the largest healthcare provider in the Bay Area

Steps have also been taken to protect San Francisco’s most vulnerable residents that comprise its homeless population.

San Francisco's Tenderloin District.

Those living on the streets are more at risk of contracting infectious diseases such as the coronavirus, in San Francisco and in other US cities. A 2019 count placed the number of homeless individuals in the city at 8,011.

Many don’t have the luxury of taking the recommended precautions to avoid contracting COVID-19, like handwashing and keeping a distance from sick people, as Business Insider’s Holly Secon reported.

The city announced March 9 that it was spending $5 million to hire cleaning crews to regularly sanitize homeless shelters, supportive housing buildings, and SROs daily.

The city also will use RVs stationed throughout the city to house members of its homeless population who are infected with the coronavirus for self-quarantine.

The office of Mayor London Breed announced the plan last Tuesday. According to KTVU, a local station, it will apply to people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus; those who have been exposed to it but don’t need hospitalization; and those who aren’t able to self-isolate in shared spaces like homeless shelters, SROs, or on the street.

To further promote good hygiene practices for residents, city leaders have also placed 20 hand-washing stations around the city.

One of the stations.

The best way to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease, as health officials have repeatedly said, is to wash your hands.

Per recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, take a generous amount of soap, and scrub thoroughly while reciting the “Happy Birthday” song or another 20-second tune.

The stations include soap dispensers and two basins with foot pumps that turn the water on.

The accessibility to soap and water has also been helpful for those living on the streets in the city, who often don’t have access to consistent places to wash their hands or clothes.