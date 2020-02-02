A picture-perfect San Francisco Tudor mansion made famous by a painting and owned by Nicholas Cage is on the market for $11 million — see inside

By
Mary Meisenzahl, Business Insider US
-

San Francisco mansion.

San Francisco mansion.
Mark Levinson/Compass

This stunning San Francisco mansion asking $11 million has several claims to fame. It was featured in the painting “An Evening Journey,” by artist Evgeny Lushpin, and it was once owned by actor Nicolas Cage, according to The Wall Street Journal. Cage bought the home for $9.4 million in 2006, and sold for only $8.5 million in 2008.

Now, the home is once again for sale, requesting $10.95 million. The home is listed with Mark Allan Levinson at Compass.

Scroll to see photos of this luxurious and historic mansion.

The Tudor home is located on the north slope of Russian Hill.

San Francisco mansion.
Mark Levinson/Compass

Built in 1914, it retains much of its original charm.

San Francisco mansion.
Mark Levinson/Compass

The main entry is through a Gothic stone archway.

San Francisco mansion doorway.
Mark Levinson/Compass

This doorway leads to the main foyer.

San Francisco mansion doorway.
Mark Levinson/Compass

Through the foyer, enter the first floor…

San Francisco mansion foyer.
Mark Levinson/Compass

…with its grand staircase.

San Francisco mansion foyer.
Mark Levinson/Compass

High ceilings and wood floors continue throughout the house.

San Francisco mansion foyer.
Mark Levinson/Compass

The living room on the main level is large and elegant.

San Francisco mansion living room.
Mark Levinson/Compass

It features a wood-burning fireplace…

San Francisco mansion living room.
Mark Levinson/Compass

…and views of the bay.

San Francisco mansion living room.
Mark Levinson/Compass

Large windows make the most of these views.

San Francisco mansion living room.
Mark Levinson/Compass

Also on this floor, the library has built-in bookshelves…

San Francisco mansion library.
Mark Levinson/Compass

…along with a second fireplace.

San Francisco mansion library.
Mark Levinson/Compass

Next up is the formal dining room…

San Francisco mansion dining room.
Mark Levinson/Compass

…with leaded-glass windows and original detailing.

San Francisco mansion dining room.
Mark Levinson/Compass

For less formal meals, the eat-in kitchen is also available on the first floor.

San Francisco mansion kitchen.
Mark Levinson/Compass

It offers views of the North Bay, including Sausalito and Alcatraz.

San Francisco mansion kitchen.
Mark Levinson/Compass

The kitchen also has access to the two-door garage.

San Francisco mansion kitchen.
Mark Levinson/Compass

Upstairs is the master bedroom, one of six bedrooms in the house.

San Francisco mansion bedroom.
Mark Levinson/Compass

Like much of the rest of the house, it has stunning views.

San Francisco mansion bedroom.
Mark Levinson/Compass

The master bedroom also has two dressing rooms.

San Francisco mansion bedroom.
Mark Levinson/Compass

Spacious bathrooms have plenty of storage space…

San Francisco mansion bathroom.
Mark Levinson/Compass

…plus large mirrors.

San Francisco mansion bathroom.
Mark Levinson/Compass

The floor has two other bedrooms…

San Francisco mansion bedroom.
Mark Levinson/Compass

…both of which have ensuite bathrooms.

San Francisco mansion bedroom.
Mark Levinson/Compass

Finally, the second floor also has a mirrored wet bar…

San Francisco mansion bar.
Mark Levinson/Compass

…sitting off of the dressing rooms.

San Francisco mansion bar.
Mark Levinson/Compass

The third floor has an additional two bedrooms.

San Francisco mansion bedroom.
Mark Levinson/Compass

This one is large enough to share and staged as a child’s bedroom.

San Francisco mansion bedroom.
Mark Levinson/Compass

Each of these bedrooms also has an ensuite bathroom.

San Francisco mansion bedroom.
Mark Levinson/Compass

The lower level of the house has the final bedroom, which also has its own bathroom.

San Francisco mansion bedroom.
Mark Levinson/Compass

That level also has a gym, plus a large family room.

San Francisco mansion gym.
Mark Levinson/Compass

Finally, the wine cellar is also on the lower floor.

San Francisco mansion wine cellar.
Mark Levinson/Compass

Check out the listing here.

San Francisco mansion.
Mark Levinson/Compass

898 Francisco Street