A picture-perfect San Francisco Tudor mansion made famous by a painting and owned by Nicholas Cage is on the market for $11 million — see inside

This San Francisco in the Russian Hill neighborhood is asking nearly $11 million.

It was once owned by actor Nicolas Cage and was made semi-famous in the painting “An Evening Journey” by Evgeny Lushpin.

The house dates back to the early 20th century and has many original details.

This stunning San Francisco mansion asking $11 million has several claims to fame. It was featured in the painting “An Evening Journey,” by artist Evgeny Lushpin, and it was once owned by actor Nicolas Cage, according to The Wall Street Journal. Cage bought the home for $9.4 million in 2006, and sold for only $8.5 million in 2008.

Now, the home is once again for sale, requesting $10.95 million. The home is listed with Mark Allan Levinson at Compass.

The Tudor home is located on the north slope of Russian Hill.

Built in 1914, it retains much of its original charm.

The main entry is through a Gothic stone archway.

This doorway leads to the main foyer.

Through the foyer, enter the first floor…

…with its grand staircase.

High ceilings and wood floors continue throughout the house.

The living room on the main level is large and elegant.

It features a wood-burning fireplace…

…and views of the bay.

Large windows make the most of these views.

Also on this floor, the library has built-in bookshelves…

…along with a second fireplace.

Next up is the formal dining room…

…with leaded-glass windows and original detailing.

For less formal meals, the eat-in kitchen is also available on the first floor.

It offers views of the North Bay, including Sausalito and Alcatraz.

The kitchen also has access to the two-door garage.

Upstairs is the master bedroom, one of six bedrooms in the house.

Like much of the rest of the house, it has stunning views.

The master bedroom also has two dressing rooms.

Spacious bathrooms have plenty of storage space…

…plus large mirrors.

The floor has two other bedrooms…

…both of which have ensuite bathrooms.

Finally, the second floor also has a mirrored wet bar…

…sitting off of the dressing rooms.

The third floor has an additional two bedrooms.

This one is large enough to share and staged as a child’s bedroom.

Each of these bedrooms also has an ensuite bathroom.

The lower level of the house has the final bedroom, which also has its own bathroom.

That level also has a gym, plus a large family room.

Finally, the wine cellar is also on the lower floor.

898 Francisco Street