A San Francisco landmass that’s neighbors with Treasure Island is getting 266 new luxury homes, some priced at $3 million. Here’s what the finished project will look like.

caption Luxury condos, some priced at $3 million, are planned as part of a multi-billion-dollar redevelopment of Yerba Buena Island and the neighboring Treasure Island. source Hayes Davidson

Yerba Buena is an island that sits in the bay between San Francisco and Oakland.

It’s a naturally formed landmass known for an expansive wildlife ecosystem, but it’s also apart of a multi-billion-dollar redevelopment project that will transform it and the neighboring Treasure Island into a new neighborhood.

Here’s what it will look like when it’s complete.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Yerba Buena is a naturally formed island that sits in the bay between San Francisco and Oakland. It’s known for its brimming ecosystem of protected wildlife, its sweeping views of the water and the city, and for being a crossing point on the Bay Bridge.

But soon, the island will feature 266 luxury homes as part of a multi-billion-dollar redevelopment project that also includes Yerba Buena’s neighbor, the man-made landmass Treasure Island.

There are three clusters of housing developments planned for Yerba Buena with condos, townhomes, and flats included in the offerings.

Led by developer Wilson Meany, construction on Yerba Buena broke ground in mid-2019. Since Yerba Buena has a protected wildlife ecosystem, most of the new housing will be built on Treasure Island with 75% of Yerba Buena remaining untouched as open space. But the Yerba Buena construction has already begun, making it the first step of the master plan to transform the two islands into a new neighborhood.

Treasure Island has a long history, including its time spent as a US Navy base and a Cold War-era nuclear-training site, which resulted in residual contamination on the island and a necessitated clean-up. Hundreds of residents have already lived on Treasure Island in the past two decades, and in late January, dozens of residents filed a class-action lawsuit against several defendants – including the San Francisco Health Department, the Treasure Island Development Authority, and engineering firm Tetra Tech – saying that officials lied to them for years regarding the full scope of the contamination on the landmass and their subsequent exposure to it.

Some of the named defendants pushed back on those claims in statements made to The San Francisco Chronicle, such as a spokesperson for the city attorney who reiterated that the island was indeed safe and denied the allegation that city officials weren’t transparent about the state of the island. The lawsuit is asking for $2 billion to be paid in damages and for the redevelopment on the island to halt until all toxic substances are confirmed to have been removed.

But unlike its neighbor, Yerba Buena is free of a radioactive history. Asking prices for luxury homes at The Bristol, one of the condo complexes planned for the island, were recently announced. Studios will be priced at $800,000, one-bedrooms at $1 million, two-bedrooms at $1.7 million, and three-bedrooms at $3 million. They all face the East Bay while other homes face the city.

Here’s what the finished Yerba Buena Island project will look like.

The website boasts that “Yerba Buena Island is the best of San Francisco” — it’s the city “as it was meant to be lived.”

caption A rendering of homes with San Francisco in the distance. source Hayes Davidson

Yerba Buena was San Francisco’s original name from 1835 to 1847.

Source: Yerba Buena Island

The island is a naturally-formed landmass that sits between Oakland and San Francisco. The Bay Bridge crosses through it.

caption The Bay Bridge runs through Yerba Buena Island. The East Bay is in the distance, with San Francisco in the opposite direction. source Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

It’s neighbors with Treasure Island, a man-made landmass that will see the bulk of the 8,000 new housing units that are included in the project.

caption Treasure Island is the landmass in the foreground, Yerba Buena is the smaller one right next to it. source Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Both islands have jointly housed residents before the redevelopment began, including formerly homeless residents and others in need of supportive housing on Treasure Island.

caption A rendering of the finished island project. source Hayes Davidson

About 40 households were living on Yerba Buena Island until they were evicted in 2015 for the incoming redevelopment, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. Some of those residents took a cash payment and moved elsewhere, but most relocated to apartments on Treasure Island. They’ll eventually be housed in new buildings that are slated to be built on Treasure Island, as will most of the residents living there.

Read more: San Francisco’s historically radioactive Treasure Island is finally getting a $6 billion makeover. Meet the residents who have lived on it for years.

There will be 266 homes built on Yerba Buena Island.

caption A study inside a unit in The Flats complex. source Hayes Davidson

The prices of the 124 units at The Bristol were the first to be announced. Studios are listed for $800,000, one-bedrooms at $1 million, two-bedrooms at $1.7 million, and three-bedrooms at $3 million.

caption A rendering of a condo-lined street on the island. source Hayes Davidson

Source: Curbed SF

The sales at The Bristol will kick off this spring and move-ins are expected to start in mid-2021.

caption The courtyard outside The Bristol. source Hayes Davidson

Source: Curbed SF

The Bristol will be a five-story apartment building, but the townhome will be another type of housing unit offered on the island.

caption The Courtyard Townhomes. source Hayes Davidson

The townhomes will have a single-family home feel to them and are multi-story.

caption A rendering of a living room in a unit at the Courtyard Townhomes. source Hayes Davidson

Source: SF Gate

One collection of them will face the city of San Francisco.

caption A rendering of The Courtyard Townhomes. source Hayes Davidson

Source: Yerba Buena Island

The Flats include a single-story housing model, with fewer than 10 units in each building.

caption A rendering of a kitchen in The Flats on the island. source Hayes Davidson

Source: SF Gate

Prices for the Flats and Townhomes units aren’t available yet.

caption A living room inside a townhome. source Hayes Davidson

But 27% of the housing units on both Yerba Buena Island and Treasure Island will be affordable, or below-market-rate.

caption A bathroom inside a townhome. source Hayes Davidson

Source: SF Gate

A 14,000-square-foot private Island Club will be available to residents.

caption A rendering of a fitness studio in the Island Club. source Hayes Davidson

It will offer amenities like a sauna, a massage room, an outdoor lap pool, and a dining room.

caption A rendering of the community Island Club. source Hayes Davidson

There will be a hilltop park near the Island Club at a central location on the island.

caption A rendering of condos with the city of San Francisco in the distance. source Hayes Davidson

There will also be five miles of hiking and biking paths.

caption A rendering of a trail with the San Francisco skyline in the distance. source Hayes Davidson

Future residents will also eventually have access to a ferry terminal that is planned to be built on the neighboring Treasure Island.

caption A rendering of a condo complex on the island. source Hayes Davidson

Source: Yerba Buena Island