Police are investigating reports of a shooting at a vehicle inspection site at US-Mexico border

caption An aerial view of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. source PhilKonstantin/Wikimedia Commons

Law enforcement officers are investigating reports of a shooting that involved a US Customs and Border Protection agent at a vehicle inspection section of the San Ysidro Point of Entry in southern California, according to local news reports.

The San Diego Police Department was called to the scene to assist, SDPD Officer John Buttle said to INSIDER.

SDPD officials confirmed to KFMB that a Border Patrol agent fired his weapon at a suspect during the incident.

US Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The San Ysidro Point of Entry processes roughly 70,000 US-bound vehicle passengers and 20,000 pedestrians a day. The Point of Entry is considered one of the busiest crossings in the western US, according to the US General Services Administration.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.