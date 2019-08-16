A teen girl was caught on surveillance footage destroying an elaborate sand sculpture in the lobby of a Hawaiian hotel

source KHON

A teen girl was caught on surveillance camera destroying a sand sculpture in the Royal Hawaiian Hotel in Honolulu late Monday night.

The teen, and her friend who filmed her, were later identified after police released surveillance footage on Thursday.

Police are still looking for the teens.

An elaborate sand sculpture in the lobby of a Honolulu hotel was vandalized this week by a teen girl, and the five-star resort’s surveillance cameras captured the whole thing.

Honolulu Police released the surveillance video on Thursday in an attempt to identify the vandal and the friend who recorded her pulling off the prank at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel just after 11 p.m. Monday night.

The two have since been identified as two local teens, KHON reported.

The video shows one of the girls throwing trash at the sculpture, and then using a pillow to try and break it up. Eventually she mounts a barrier to get closer to the sculpture and manages to take off the nose of a man depicted in the sculpture, and the head of a girl.

The Florida-based Sandsational Sand Sculptures created the sculpture, and one of their artists flew to Hawaii on Thursday to begin the work to fix it.

“It’s amazing how much effort you know probably went into it and how little it took to destroy it,” Royal Hawaiian guest Jim Bruce told KHON.