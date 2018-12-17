Women are accusing Sandals Resorts of covering up sexual assaults on its properties in Jamaica with free stays and refunds

caption Sandals Royal Bahamian in Nassau, Bahamas. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Several women told The Detroit Free Press that they were sexually assaulted at Jamaican properties owned by Sandals Resorts.

The women say they were asked not to report the incidents to police and given free stays and other compensation in exchange for signing nondisclosure agreements.

Sandals Resorts attempted to silence tourists who were allegedly sexually assaulted on their Jamaican properties with free stays and refunds, according to an investigation from The Detroit Free Press.

Multiple victims spoke to the Free Press, claiming they were drugged, raped, and assaulted at properties owned by Sandals.

The victims said they were asked not to report the incidents to police and given free stays and other compensation in exchange, the investigation said.

In one case, an 18-year-old au pair visiting Jamaica in July claimed she was drugged and raped and that Sandals did nothing to help.

She said Sandals paid her American host family $25,000 to refund their trip in exchange for the parents signing a nondisclosure agreement.

The 18-year-old did not sign an NDA, and told the Free Press that Sandals officials “know what happened.”

“They know exactly who it was,” the woman said. “My silence will not be bought. They let someone get away with it.”

caption Millions of Americans visit Jamaica every year. source Lucky-photographer/Shutterstock

In another incident, a Kansas City woman told the Free Press that she was sexually assaulted by a Sandals Ochi Beach Resort employee in October 2017 during a sailing lesson.

She reported the incident to the resort, which reportedly offered her a $4,500 if she signed a nondisclosure agreement.

“It was so fast – and they didn’t give me time to think about anything,” she recalled. “I said, ‘Do I need to make a police report?’ They said, ‘No. You don’t need to do that. We’ll take care of everything.'”

The Free Press investigation comes just months after the paper revealed sexual assaults on tourists in Jamaica is a longstanding problem, with one American being raped every month. Sandals operates nine resorts on the island of Jamaica, and 16 throughout the Caribbean.

Sandals Resort did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

In a statement to the Free Press, Sandals Resort denied covering up sexual assault claims.

“Our policies are clear – all reported incidents of sexual assault and harassment are fully reported to law enforcement, investigated and, where appropriate, prosecuted by the authorities,” Sandals said in a statement to the Free Press. “This is a core element of our incident response protocol. In no way does Sandals discourage guests or others from reporting allegations of criminal conduct to law enforcement or from cooperating with law enforcement investigations.”

The company said no guest “is ever forced to sign any document.”