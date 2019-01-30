These crystal-infused home sprays make my house smell amazing without using harmful chemicals

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Sandoval Interior Aromatics creates hand-blended home sprays with natural essential oils, woods, and resins for home fragrances that make your space smell fresh – without any harmful chemicals.

The company’s focus is on energy and intention. Each fragrance is blended with aromatherapy in mind (the Peace formula uses palo santo and sandalwood to create an aura of calm, while Love acts as an aphrodisiac with ylang ylang and patchouli), and every bottle includes a rose quartz crystal.

This practical-meets-mystical approach makes Sandoval’s interior aromatics a little more special than your average home fragrance spray.

My husband and I are complete opposites – so when we moved in together, finding decor and home goods that we agreed on was a challenge. He’s a former Marine and loves all things efficient, utilitarian, and no-nonsense; I’m more mystical-minded, with a penchant for crystals and incense. We managed to make our conflicting sensibilities work together in every area of the home but one: cleaning sprays and air fresheners.

I experimented with making my own essential oil blends to freshen up the house after reading about some of the harmful chemicals that are packed into traditional home cleaning products. But seeing as I’m not a professional perfumer, my DIY attempts, uh, didn’t exactly smell great – and my husband didn’t let me forget it. He stocked our cleaning cabinet with the usual grocery store suspects instead, and that was that… until I snuck Sandoval Interior Aromatic sprays into our collection.

I had heard about the Sandoval brand via Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow’s online mecca for all things good-for-you, so I knew the formulations would meet my clean and natural standards. And once I laid eyes on the packaging, I knew my husband would be just as drawn to the products. The bottles are sturdy and minimal, well-designed in simple black and white graphics, and void of the “boho-chic” detailing that tends to define most natural products. The scents, blended from natural essential oils, woods, and resins, seemed to be made for us. Free from both the cloying florals of my personal essential oil experiments and that chemical-y smell of traditional cleaners, Sandoval’s home fragrances – with soothing names like Peace, Love, and Spirit – became our new go-tos.

And that’s how I got my logical, right-brained husband hooked on aura-cleansing crystal sprays.

Let me explain: Sandoval does not stand on scent alone (although the brand totally could). Each Interior Aromatic Spray is blended with essential oils that are hand-picked for their healing properties, infused with intention, and accented with a rose quartz crystal for extra good vibes. With every spritz, you’re not only refreshing your space, you’re also “creating intimate, sensory experiences,” Michael Carbaugh, the founder of Sandoval, tells Business Insider.

“I think it’s important to be considerate and conscious of what we surround ourselves with in our homes and our spaces,” he says. “Sandoval products are crafted with natural essential oils, woods, and herbs to create scents that are rooted in both fragrance and experience.” And at the heart of the Sandoval experience are the healing properties of each particular aromatic blend.

“After researching loads of oils in the beginning of the development of the collection, I grouped oils based on their properties” – some essential oils promote calm, others stimulate creative energy – “then played with creating balanced blends that had strong properties and also smelled great,” Carbaugh explains. This “energy first, scent second” approach has resulted in a lineup of aromatics that cleanse your space and your aura; including Peace (“made with palo santo, sandalwood and frankincense – all of which are great oils for relaxing, focusing, calming, and centering”) and Love (“ylang ylang, jasmine, vetiver, and patchouli have great stimulating and aphrodisiac properties,” Carbaugh told us).

Every bottle comes complete with a rose quartz crystal inside, which has been cleansed and charged under the moon. “Rose quartz is an all-purpose love crystal, and I wanted to spread the love!” Carbaugh says. There’s a practical element, as well: The crystal serves to shake up the oils, blending them together before you spritz.

Users can carry Sandoval’s signature mystical-meets-sensible approach into their homes, as well.

On a practical level, the brand’s Peace and Love aromatics kill odor-causing bacteria while leaving behind a fresh scent. “Spray in the air in any room, or spray bedding, sofas, drapes, rugs, and dog beds to refresh,” Carbaugh advises. The founder also uses the sprays to freshen cashmere sweaters and silk scarves in between dry cleaning, and even suggests keeping a small bottle in your gym bag to tackle workout clothes and yoga mats.

While my husband is busy spritzing our curtains and freshening the dog bed, I’ll be using Sandoval’s crystal-infused energy to call peace into our home – and, ultimately, that mix is exactly what Carbaugh intended. As he says, “I want you to use these natural, practical methods to help you create your best life.”