10 things you probably didn’t know about Sandra Bullock

caption Sandra Bullock has starred in films such as “Bird Box” and “Miss Congeniality.” source Imeh Akpanudosen/GettyImages

Sandra Bullock recently starred in Netflix’s popular horror film “Bird Box.”

This is far from the actress’s first film – she has 57 acting credits to her name.

She won an Oscar for her leading role in “The Blind Side.”

Sandra Bullock is back and better than ever. Starring in the terrifying Netflix Original “Bird Box,” Bullock has once again proved she’s a Hollywood great. With 57 acting credits to her name, Bullock has spent over three decades creating and producing some of the most memorable films of this generation. From thrillers like “Speed” to romantic comedies like “The Proposal” and dramas like “Gravity,” Bullock is incredibly versatile.

Continue reading for 10 surprising things you probably didn’t know about Sandra Bullock.

She speaks German.

caption Bullock spent some of her childhood in Germany. source Frazer Harrison/Getty

Spending a majority of her childhood in Germany, Sandra Bullock surprised fans and talk show hosts alike when they learned she can speak German fluently. Bullock has shared her German language skills with the world in several interviews.

The actress abstains from social media.

caption Bullock called herself too “lazy” to be active on social media. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Although it might seem the actress is protecting her privacy, Bullock says she’s just too lazy to join Twitter or Instagram.

She told InStyle magazine, “I’m not ignorant of what’s happening out there. I look over people’s shoulders, going, ‘What is that little vignette of a cat on a fan?’ I’m just lazy.”

As a child, she would wear matching dresses with her mom.

caption Bullock still has a signature red carpet style. source Andreas Rentz/GettyImages

Bullock’s mom, an opera singer, had a penchant for glamour and fashion. According to an interview with InStyle, Bullock’s mom would make many of her clothes, including matching mini-dresses with gladiator heels.

Bullock said she loves remodeling.

caption Bullock told InStyle that she loves looking at remodeling magazines. source Donaldson Collection /GettyImages

With a real estate empire that continues to grow and expand across the United States, Bullock should have her own home renovation show on HGTV. In addition to being a talented actress, Bullock could possibly make a living as a home-flipper. She told InStyle remodeling is her version of porn, emphasizing that she’s great at envisioning a new life for older properties and finding joy in moving furniture around her houses.

Bullock helped launch George Lopez’s career.

caption The two are frequently pictured together at events. source Jason Merritt/TERM /GettyImages

In 2002, Bullock’s production company Fortis Films premiered a sitcom with a Latinx family at the forefront of the show. That show was “George Lopez” and ran until 2007. It was Bullock herself who discovered Lopez and pushed to have him as the lead in the show, according to Sirius XM. The rest is Hollywood history.

Bullock has an Oscar.

caption She won an Oscar for her role in “The Blind Side.” source Jason Merritt /GettyImages

Over the years, Bullock has starred in tear-jerking films like “28 Days” to comedies like “Miss Congeniality,” but the film that won the actress her first and only Academy Award was 2010’s “The Blind Side.” She was nominated again in 2014 but lost out to Cate Blanchett’s “Blue Jasmine” performance.

The actress hasn’t had a role on a TV show since 2004.

caption She appeared on “George Lopez.” source ABC

Despite working in television at the beginning of her career, Bullock’s last role on a TV show was in 2004. She played a recurring character on “George Lopez,” a show she also executive produced. Will Bullock ever return to TV? That remains to be seen.

She was once Hollywood’s highest paid actresses.

caption Sandra Bullock starred in “Gravity” that same year. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In 2014, Bullock was named Forbes’ highest-paid actress in Hollywood. In just one year, the actress raked in a whopping $51 million, topping the list.

To put that number into perspective, Jennifer Lawrence earned $34 million the same year, placing second on the list of 2014’s highest-paid actresses.

She hates being scared.

caption “I don’t like to be scared. I hate being scared,” she told People magazine. source Netflix

Starring in the 2018 thriller “Bird Box” was no easy feat for Bullock. The star revealed to People magazine that her and costar Sarah Paulson are terrified of being scared, which made filming the fighting scenes a bit harder for the star. Perhaps that makes her fearful scenes in “Bird Box” all the more believable.

Did you recognize Bullock’s voice in “Prince of Egypt?”

caption She played Miriam in “Prince of Egypt.” source Disney

The famed 1998 animated film “Prince of Egypt” had some big-name actors lending their voices to the roles, one of which was Bullock. The actress played Moses’s sister Miriam, which was Bullock’s first foray of only two forays she’d make into the world of animated movies.

