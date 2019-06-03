Sandrine Conseiller appointed CEO of the Aigle brand

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 3 June 2019 – Maus Frères International announces the appointment of Sandrine Conseiller as CEO of the Aigle brand.

Sandrine Conseiller’s mission will be to rely on the brand’s French craftsmanship and roots to carry on with its premiumization, diversification and its overall development, in France and worldwide, especially in Hong-Kong.

Thierry Guibert, CEO of the Maus Frères International group and of Lacoste is thrilled by this nomination: «We are so glad to announce Sandrine Conseiller’s appointment. It consecrates the work Sandrine did as Lacoste’s Head of Marketing et Branding, making it possible for us to give strength to our brand’s desirability across the globe. We are thus counting on her leadership and her managerial abilities to shed light on the craftsmanship that makes Aigle’s success since 1853, and to amplify its development. »

Her arrival illustrates the fact that Maus Frères International, owner of Lacoste, The Kooples, Gant et Tecnifibre, has the ambition to reinforce the links and the synergies between its brands as well as respecting their identities.

Sandrine Conseiller (Neoma Business School) spent 20 years at Unilever spent 20 years at Unilever, where she evolved from brand manager to vice-president. Since August of 2015, she was working as worldwide marketing and branding Director of the Lacoste group. There, she made the brand evolve towards more creativity by relying on the values dear to Rene Lacoste, its founder.

About Aigle

Aigle, master rubber craftsman since 1853, continues to hand make their boots in France perpetuating a unique know-how in the protection of man in nature. In coherence with this heritage, boots, shoes and clothing also combine authenticity, style and function. High standards and attention to detail are at the heart of the design of all collections to guarantee a durable and essential product.