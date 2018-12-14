Sandy Hook Elementary School has been evacuated following a threat on the anniversary of one of the worst mass shootings in US history

Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated on Friday following a threat, according to the Newtown Action Alliance and police.

The school has also been dismissed for the day.

The threat came on the six-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting.

Police do not believe the threat is credible.

The threat comes on the six-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, one of the worst mass shootings in US history.

According to FOX 61, a local news outlet based in Hartford, Connecticut, police confirmed that the previously unspecified threat was a bomb threat.

Police said that threat was made around 9 a.m. on Friday morning. Authorities noted that it is not related to the email bomb threats that were made on Thursday. Police do not believe that the threat is credible, but are acting out of an “abundance of caution.”

“We are confident that everyone is going to be safe but we always have to investigate every threat,” Lt. Aaron Bahamonde said. “Out of an abundance of caution officers are checking the area and making sure the kids are safe as they are being dismissed.”

This news comes six years after 27 people – 20 of whom were children – were killed at the elementary school in Connecticut.

Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated this morning while a threat is being investigated by our police dept. Please stand with our community as we attempt to survive another tragic anniversary. #EndGunViolence #SandyHookStrong pic.twitter.com/qNsXADnoPr — Newtown Action (@NewtownAction) December 14, 2018

“Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated this morning while a threat is being investigated by our police dept.,” Newtown Action Alliance wrote on social media. “Please stand with our community as we attempt to survive another tragic anniversary.”

