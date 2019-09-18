Sandy Hook parents made a chilling back-to-school video that shows the horrifying reality of school shootings

One student holds up her

One student holds up her “back-to-school” essentials. essentials”
Sandy Hook Promise/YouTube

  • The Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit founded by families of those whose loved ones were killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, released a back-to-school ad that shows the horrifying reality of school shootings.
  • The PSA starts with students sharing the new items they’re excited to be using during the upcoming school year – like backpacks and art supplies.
  • But there’s a twist.
  • About halfway through, it becomes apparent that the students are using “back-to-school essentials” for self-defense in a school shooting.
  • One student uses a sock to stop a classmate from bleeding, another uses her new phone to text her mom that she loves her while she hides in a bathroom.
  • Watch the full, upsetting video below.