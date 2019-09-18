Sandy Hook parents made a chilling back-to-school video that shows the horrifying reality of school shootings

- source
- Sandy Hook Promise/YouTube
- The Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit founded by families of those whose loved ones were killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, released a back-to-school ad that shows the horrifying reality of school shootings.
- The PSA starts with students sharing the new items they’re excited to be using during the upcoming school year – like backpacks and art supplies.
- But there’s a twist.
- About halfway through, it becomes apparent that the students are using “back-to-school essentials” for self-defense in a school shooting.
- One student uses a sock to stop a classmate from bleeding, another uses her new phone to text her mom that she loves her while she hides in a bathroom.
- Watch the full, upsetting video below.
- Read more:
- One of the students who helped disarm a STEM School Highlands Ranch shooter said he acted on instinct when he leapt into action
- Santa Fe students respond to the school shooting: ‘I always felt like eventually, it was going to happen here, too’
- With school shootings an increasingly common fear, some students and teachers have started writing their own wills
- A Colorado charter school is teaching 6th graders how to fight back against shooters: ‘It’s good but also sad’