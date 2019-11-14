5 victims injured in California high school shooting; police are hunting for the gunman

At least five people were injured in a shooting at a California high school Thursday morning, the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities said they were searching for a male, Asian suspect wearing black clothing.

The victims’ conditions were unclear.

The shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita was first reported just before 8 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The victims’ conditions are mostly unclear, but ABC7 reported that one victim was shot in the stomach.

The LA County Sheriff’s office said the suspect was male, Asian, and wearing black clothing. Authorities believe the suspect is a student at the school, according to ABC7.

Undersheriff Tim Murakami tweeted that residents should shelter in place and report any suspicious activity.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed students evacuating the building, holding their arms above their heads.

The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department said multiple surrounding schools were locked down after the gunfire broke out.

Authorities are urging anyone in the area to stay inside.

Local news outlets aired aerial footage that appeared to show a number of police vehicles surrounding a nearby house.

Saugus High School in Santa Clarita is located some 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The school had 2,441 students enrolled during the 2017-18 school year, and employed roughly 94 teachers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.