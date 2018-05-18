Suspected gunman ‘arrested and secured’ after shooting in Texas high school

A suspect has been “arrested and secured” after allegedly opening fire at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday.

The school district is on lockdown. Officials have not yet confirmed injuries or deaths.

A suspect has been “arrested and secured” after allegedly opening fire at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, the school’s assistant principal told media Friday morning.

The school district said in a statement that the Santa Fe High School was placed on lockdown after “an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter.”

The district added that there have been “confirmed injuries,” but did not clarify the amount or conditions of the victims.

One witness said a gunman walked into an art class between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. and opened fire with what appeared to be a shotgun, she told Houston television station KTRK.

The witness said she saw one girl with blood on her leg as she fled the classroom. Officials have not yet confirmed injuries.

Two other students told the station that they first heard the school’s fire alarm go off, quickly followed by a burst of three gunshots, then several more gunshots as they fled the school.

One of the students, Tyler Hunter, said the school usually has several armed school resource officers on campus.

Local and federal authorities rushed to the scene on Friday, including the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, the Santa Fe Police Department, and officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Television footage also showed multiple Life Flight air-ambulance helicopters touching down on the high school’s parking lot, as well as clusters of students huddled around school buses.

Santa Fe is a city just southeast of Houston that has a population of roughly 13,200, according to the US Census Bureau.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.