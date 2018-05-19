10 people were killed at a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas— here’s how the attack and the suspect’s surrender unfolded

On Friday morning, a gunman armed with two guns opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. At least 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting “one of the most heinous attacks that we’ve ever seen in the history of Texas schools,” and described the suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, as “evil.”

The Santa Fe High School shooting comes just months after another massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February, in which 17 people were killed in Parkland, Florida. That shooting, as have many others, reignited a nationwide discussion over gun rights and gun control.

Here’s a timeline of how the attack in Santa Fe, Texas, unfolded on Friday:

7:32 a.m: Law enforcement agencies respond to an active-shooter situation at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas

Source: State of Texas/Twitter

7:45 a.m. to 8:00 a.m: Police arrive on the scene. Neighboring schools are also placed on lockdown

caption Law enforcement officers respond to the Santa Fe High School shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018. source Harris County Sheriff’s Office

We’re currently in protect mode as a precaution because of reports of a shooting at Santa Fe HS. Doors are locked & personnel are stationed at outer doors to let people in and out. No students allowed outside of building. Field trips are postponed until we go off of protect mode. — Dickinson ISD (@DickinsonISD) May 18, 2018

Source: State of Texas/Twitter

8:02 a.m: Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student at the high school, exits a classroom and surrenders to police.

Pagourtzis was found with a shotgun and a .38-caliber revolver – weapons that were legally owned by his father. Police also discovered a journal that contained the plans for his attack and suicide.

He is being held without bond on a capital murder charge.

Source: New York Times

8:05 a.m: President Donald Trump tweets about the shooting

source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

8:45 a.m: Medical units, including helicopters, arrive at the high school to take victims to the University of Texas Medical Branch

source Bob Levey/Getty Images

At least 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured. The victims included teachers, students, and a school police officer who is expected to survive.

Source: KTRK

9:05 a.m: The Santa Fe Independent School District announces the situation is active, but contained.

Source: KTRK

9:15 a.m: Suspected explosive devices are discovered

caption A Texas City Police Department SWAT vehicle leaves the scene at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018. source Bob Levey/Getty Images

#UPDATE Possible explosive devices have been located at the school and off campus. Law enforcement is in the process of rendering them safe. School has been evacuated. Call 911 if you see any suspicious item. #HouNews #SantaFeISD — Santa Fe ISD (@SantaFeISD) May 18, 2018

Officials found “various kinds of explosives” in the area, including a carbon dioxide device and a Molotov cocktail in Pagourtzis’s home and vehicle.

A law-enforcement official also confirmed to MSNBC that four pipe bombs were discovered at the high school.

Around 2:00 p.m: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speak to reporters during a press conference

caption Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, left, Gov. Greg Abbott, middle, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speak to the media during a press conference. source Bob Levey/Getty Images

“We need to do more than just pray for the victims and the families, Abbott said. “It’s time in Texas that we take action to step up and make sure this tragedy is never repeated ever again.”

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick suggests schools should have fewer entry doors in order to prevent mass shootings. Those comments were not well-received.

caption Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. source Bob Levey/Getty Images

“Had there been one single entrance possibly for every student, maybe he would have been stopped,” Patrick reportedly said.

Source: Business Insider

Multiple vigils were held on Friday evening to honor the victims