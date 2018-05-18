The Santa Fe shooting suspect used his father’s guns to carry out the attack, governor says

caption Emergency medical personnel stage in the Santa Fe High School parking lot where 10 students were shot and killed on May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. source Getty Images/Bob Levey

The suspected Santa Fe gunman possessed a shotgun and a .38 revolver that had been legally purchased by his father, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday.

Ten people were killed and another 10 were wounded in the shooting at the Santa Fe High School in Texas.

The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who was arrested at the scene.

Abbott said there was no information that the suspect’s father knew that his son had obtained the weapons.

Officials issued a call to parents on Friday to ensure their weapons were locked up and inaccessible to their children.

“Your children should not be able – or anyone else – to get your legally owned guns,” Lt. Gov Dan Patrick said at a news conference.

Friday’s shooting comes amid a roiling national debate over gun violence and gun-control measures – a similar massacre occurred in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, leaving 17 people dead.

Abbott acknowledged the ongoing discourse in his remarks and called upon Texans to “step up and take action” in the coming days to ensure that such a massacre would never occur again.

He said roundtable discussions in communities across the state will begin next week, where stakeholders will “begin to work immediately on swift solutions.”

He said parents, students, teachers, and concerned citizens were invited to help put together solutions, including bills that could protect the Second Amendment, keep guns out of the hands of those deemed a risk to the people around them, and address “the mental-health issues behind gun violence.”