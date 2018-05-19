These are the victims of the deadly Santa Fe High School mass shooting

Bryan Logan, Business Insider US
This is what we know about the victims so far:

Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student

Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student who was killed in the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Screenshot via Twitter/NPR

Sabika Sheikh was a Pakistani exchange student who took part in the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) program.

Congress established YES in 2002. The program provides scholarships to high school students from countries with populations that are majority Muslim.

Source: NPR/YES Program

Chris Stone, a junior at Santa Fe High School

Chris Stone, a junior at Santa Fe High School, where a deadly mass shooting occurred on May 18, 2018.
Screenshot via KVUE

Chris Stone was a junior at Santa Fe High School. His family had been searching local hospitals for him shortly after the shooting on Friday.

Source: KVUE/Fox 26 Houston/Facebook

Ann Perkins, a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School

Ann Perkins was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School. A local gymnastics club where her daughter is a member posted the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday.

Source: AZ Central/Facebook

Angelique Ramirez

Angelique Ramirez.
Screenshot via Facebook

Sylvia Pritchett, who identified herself as Angelique Ramirez’s aunt on Facebook, posted a message earlier Friday, saying that authorities told her family Ramirez had been shot in the leg. She posted an update later announcing Ramirez had died.

Source: Facebook

Cynthia Tisdale

Cynthia Tisdale.
Screenshot via Facebook

Cynthia Tisdale was also a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School. Her brother-in-law, John, posted an update on Facebook, confirmed her death Friday.

Source: Facebook