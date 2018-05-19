These are the victims of the deadly Santa Fe High School mass shooting

Stories about the nine students and one teacher who were killed in a mass shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday are beginning to emerge.

The massacre unfolded early Friday morning at Santa Fe High School, where a gunman opened fire inside an art class. In addition to the 10 people killed, another 10 people were injured.

There have been hundreds of school shootings in the US this year, and Friday’s shooting was the 101st mass shooting overall in 2018 alone.

This is what we know about the victims so far:

Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student

caption Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student who was killed in the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday, May 18, 2018. source Screenshot via Twitter/NPR

Sabika Sheikh was a Pakistani exchange student who took part in the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) program.

Congress established YES in 2002. The program provides scholarships to high school students from countries with populations that are majority Muslim.

Source: NPR/YES Program

Chris Stone, a junior at Santa Fe High School

caption Chris Stone, a junior at Santa Fe High School, where a deadly mass shooting occurred on May 18, 2018. source Screenshot via KVUE

Chris Stone was a junior at Santa Fe High School. His family had been searching local hospitals for him shortly after the shooting on Friday.

Source: KVUE/Fox 26 Houston/Facebook

Ann Perkins, a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School

Ann Perkins was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School. A local gymnastics club where her daughter is a member posted the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday.

Ann Perkins was a beloved teacher, family friend, & woman. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, & students. She lived an impeccable life filled with traveling, love, family, & a bit of champagne. Rest easy our beautiful nurturing angel. I love you. ????☀️ pic.twitter.com/E4F1ss1hQb — ☯︎ (@lemonylyd) May 18, 2018

Source: AZ Central/Facebook

Angelique Ramirez

caption Angelique Ramirez. source Screenshot via Facebook

Sylvia Pritchett, who identified herself as Angelique Ramirez’s aunt on Facebook, posted a message earlier Friday, saying that authorities told her family Ramirez had been shot in the leg. She posted an update later announcing Ramirez had died.

Source: Facebook

Cynthia Tisdale

caption Cynthia Tisdale. source Screenshot via Facebook

Cynthia Tisdale was also a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School. Her brother-in-law, John, posted an update on Facebook, confirmed her death Friday.

Source: Facebook