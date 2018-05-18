Man in Trump hat prompts confusion by showing up near scene of Texas school shooting with gun and American flag

caption This man’s presence generated confusion among other people at the scene. source Twitter

A man wearing a Trump campaign hat showed up near the scene of a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday with an American flag and a handgun at his waist, telling a reporter he was there to “Make America Great Again.”

The man, who has not been identified, said he was there to offer his “support.”

His presence generated confusion among other people at the scene.

“This idiot is walking down the street with a damn pistol at his side where we just had kids get shot. I’m a gun-rights person, I have guns, OK? But this idiot is walking down here and saying he needs to ‘Make America Great Again.’ That’s not what America needs. America needs prayers,” one bystander said.

Guns and prayers: A man shows up to the Santa Fe High School (Texas) shooting with an American flag and a gun. Another man says "it's an embarrassment." pic.twitter.com/TAixNrJCPp — Scott McGrew (@ScottMcGrew) May 18, 2018

At least eight people were killed in Friday’s shooting, most students, according to authorities.

Responding to the shooting, President Donald Trump said his administration is “determined to do everything in our power” to keep students safe.

Trump has been a staunch defender of gun rights throughout his tenure and pledged to uphold Second Amendment rights at the NRA convention in Texas in early May.