Sante Fe shooting survivor says she ‘always felt’ a shooting would happen at her school because it’s ‘been happening everywhere’

caption A survivor of the mass shooting at a high school in Sante Fe, Texas. source Twitter

A survivor of the school shooting in Sante Fe, Texas, told a reporter on Friday she “always felt” this would happen because “it’s been happening everywhere.”

Friday’s shooting in Texas marked the 22nd school shooting in the US in 2018.

The interviewer asked the female student, “Was there a part of you that was like, ‘This could not happen at my school?'”

The student, reportedly named Paige, responded, “No, there wasn’t. … It’s been happening everywhere. I’ve always felt it would eventually happen here, too.”

The video of her response went viral on social media amid a rash of recent gun violence in the US.

If you watch nothing else about the mass shooting at #SantaFe High School in Texas, watch this. Her name is reportedly Paige.#SantaFeHighSchool pic.twitter.com/Xwy5VMCOTK — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) May 18, 2018

At least eight people were killed in the shooting at the Sante Fe high school and they were mostly students, according to initial reports.

Friday’s shooting in Texas marked the 22nd school shooting in the US in 2018, according to CNN.

There have been roughly 100 mass shootings in the US in 2018 overall, with roughly 5,405 people killed by gun violence, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit group that categorizes incidents of gun violence. It defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more are shot or killed, which differs from official government definitions.

In response to Friday’s shooting, President Donald Trump said the White House is “determined to do everything in our power” to keep students safe.

Earlier this month, Trump delivered remarks at the NRA convention in Texas, where he pledged to defend Second Amendment rights.

“Your Second Amendment rights are under siege, but they will never ever be under siege as long as I am your president,” Trump said at the time.