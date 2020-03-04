I’ve visited the Greek island of Santorini twice — and if you think it’s just a tourist trap, you’re going to all the wrong places

caption The lesser-known parts of the island, like Imerovigli (right) and the traditional town of Pyrgos (left), are where you’ll discover its true charm. source Alison Millington / Insider

I visited Santorini in both 2012 and 2019, and had completely different experiences each time.

My second trip made me realize that people who think the Greek island has been spoiled by its millions of annual visiors are simply going to all the wrong places.

Instead of staying in the capital of Fira or the Instagrammable Oia, I opted for Imerovigli, which is in between both and much more relaxed.

The area had plenty of great, affordable restaurants and bars, and the view at my hotel was so incredible that some days I didn’t even leave – particularly during sunset.

While the main towns are worth a short visit, the lesser-known parts of the island, like Imerovigli and the traditional town of Pyrgos, are where you’ll discover its true charm.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Firstly, let’s get one thing out of the way — Santorini is a bit of a nightmare to get to. The first time I visited in 2012, I arrived by a violently rocky ferry, and immediately puked into a nearby garbage can along with dozens of others in the hordes that arrived with me.

This time, I made the choice to fly to the island, which was far less vomit-inducing, though the tiny airport (and finding our transfer outside) was admittedly chaotic.

Secondly, there’s no denying the island attracts a ton of tourists — it received more than two million in 2018.

Source: GTP

However, the beauty of the island is unlike anything else I’ve ever seen — and it makes it 100% worth it, especially if you know where to go.

source Alison Millington / Insider

The first time I visited, I stayed close to the busy modern capital of Fira …

caption Fira, Santorini. source Maremagnum / Getty

… but this time, I decided to set up camp in Imerovigli, which lies half way between Fira and the Instagrammable Oia. The experience was completely different, and far more chilled out.

caption A view over Imerovigli, Santorini. source De Agostini via Getty Images

While some hotels in Fira and Oia (known for its sunsets) are completely packed each day, Thea Apartments was quiet all the time, with just a few people eating breakfast on their private terraces each morning — with this view as their backdrop.

source Alison Millington / Insider

Breakfast was one of my favorite parts of the day, and it was included in the €230 ($260)-a-night cost of the hotel (which despite sounding pricey, was cheaper than what you’d find in Oia or Fira).

source Alison Millington / Insider

Some days, I didn’t even leave the hotel, so it was worth every penny. There were plenty of scenic reading spots …

source Alison Millington / Insider

… including the plunge pool, where I was often the sole bather.

source Alison Millington / Insider

Imerovigli itself is home to some great restaurants and bars, including Avocado, where I ate some life-changing octopus …

source Alison Millington / Insider

… and Confetti Dessert Boutique, which served some of the most incredible ice cream I’ve ever had.

source Alison Millington / Insider

There’s a walking path which takes you both to Fira in one direction, and Oia in the other (as long as you’re not afraid of steps). I loved the views on the way to Fira, though wasn’t particularly fussed about making it to the town itself, which we only did once (because of a restaurant).

source Alison Millington / Insider

There were plenty of spots to stop off for a drink along the path …

source Alison Millington / Insider

… as well as some great places to eat, such as the traditional To Briki in Firostefani. Prices were also more reasonable than a lot of what you’ll find right in the capital — this incredible Greek Salad cost around €10 ($11).

source Alison Millington / Insider

I felt far more relaxed than I had the first time around.

source Alison Millington / Insider

One thing I did repeat from my first trip, however, was a trip around the island on a yacht, which is the best way to see it in all of its glory.

source Alison Millington / Insider

The yacht stops at beaches, and anchors in plenty of places where you can take a dip …

source Alison Millington / Insider

… including the hot springs at the volcanic island of Palia Kameni.

caption Aerial view of the Hot Springs of Santorini at Palea Kameni island. source Athanasios Gioumpasis / Contributor

For €130 ($144) a person, the five-hour trip included unlimited drinks and a delicious Greek BBQ lunch — and there were only a few other people on board. People often complain about Santorini being expensive, but it felt like pretty good value.

source Alison Millington / Insider

My white bathing suit didn’t survive the sulfur of the hot springs, but it was completely worth it.

source Alison Millington / Insider

There are plenty of free things to do, too. In Imerovigli, Skaros Rock makes for the perfect hike (though I recommend doing it as early in the day as possible, before it gets too hot).

source Alison Millington / Insider

The view from the top is incredible — and so quiet. When we hiked it around 10 a.m., there were only a handful of other people along the path.

source Alison Millington / Insider

On the other side of the rock, we found what looked like an abandoned church, and it made for a peaceful photo (and rest) spot.

source Alison Millington / Insider

One day, we decided to take the bus to Oia, fully prepared that it would be busy, but wanting to take it in just once.

source Alison Millington / Insider

The town is super quaint, with lots of winding streets, shops, and restaurants …

source Alison Millington / Insider

… but tourists pack it full, particularly at sunset (it’s the closest spot to the sun on the whole island). While it’s certainly not the place to go if you hate crowds, it’s pretty cool to hear everyone cheering when the sun finally disappears beyond the horizon.

It also means there are plenty of people around to take your picture.

source Alison Millington / Insider

With plenty of research, though, you can still find quiet spots in Oia, such as the Oia Vineyart wine bar and restaurant, where we were the only people. Despite its color, local Greek wine is truly amazing.

source Alison Millington / Insider

There are also some restaurants worth traveling to Oia for, such as the slightly hidden away Roka, where you go for the food — not the sunset.

source Alison Millington / Insider

If sleepy, traditional towns are more your thing, you can also take the bus to Pyrgos, towards the opposite end of the island, for your fill of blue and white.

The streets were mostly empty …

source Alison Millington / Insider

… with the exception of a few locals.

source Alison Millington / Insider

This was the view from the restaurant where we ate lunch — and every table around us was empty.

source Alison Millington / Insider

Near Pyrgos is the Santo Wines winery, which, despite being full of tourists and home to a wedding when we visited, offered one of the most fantastic views (and wines) of the trip.

source Alison Millington / Insider

However, we ultimately decided our favorite view was of the sunset from our hotel — the owner even brought us wine and baklava as we sat watching it almost every evening. One night we even skipped going out for dinner and ordered pizza.

source Alison Millington / Insider

Whether it was from the bar next door …

source Alison Millington / Insider

… or just from our balcony, the sight was truly breathtaking — and incredibly peaceful, like most of the trip.

source Alison Millington / Insider

Having now traveled to Santorini twice, staying in different parts of the island and doing different things each time, I can see how tourists who only visit Fira and Oia would think the island has been completely spoiled by its many visitors.

However, if you know where to go, the experience is completely different.

While the main towns are still worth a short visit, the lesser-known parts of the island, like Imerovigli and Pyrgos, are where you’ll discover its true charm – and they’re the reason why I know I’ll be back again one day.

Read more:

My husband and I splurged on a Santorini hotel for our honeymoon that costs over $400 per night and is built into a cave. Here’s why it was totally worth it

A travel company is paying someone to explore the Greek islands and stay in luxury hotels while taking Instagram photos on a free phone – and they can bring a friend

Santorini tourists are being asked to put themselves ‘in the donkey’s hooves’ before riding one up the island’s 600-step cliffside

People are calling an 18-year-old YouTuber ‘privileged’ and ‘entitled’ for saying her trip to Greece was ‘not fun’