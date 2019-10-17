SAP Launches Data Centre in Singapore as Demand for Digital Commerce Solutions Soars in the Region

New Singapore Data Centre provides access to SAP Commerce Cloud to better meet customer expectations

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 October 2019 – SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced today the launch of its Singapore Data Centre for SAP Commerce Cloud for businesses across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region enabling them to adopt digital commerce strategies to deliver superior customer experiences.

Home to some of the world’s fastest developing economies and most digitally-savvy populations, digital commerce has emerged as a significant source of growth opportunities for businesses in the region. Digital commerce sales in APAC are expected to grow 14.2% year-on-year to reach US$1.2 trillion in 2019 and cross US$1.77 trillion by 2022. In Southeast Asia, the region’s internet economy is expected to grow to three times its current annual size to hit US$300 billion in value by 2024.

Together with SAP’s network of APAC data centres in Australia, China and Hong Kong, the Singapore Data Centre will play a major role in ensuring customers are able to deploy the SAP Commerce Cloud with minimal latency and performance issue to deliver a seamless online shopping experience. Singapore was selected to host SAP’s data centre due to its geopolitical stability and its adherence to data privacy and will be the default data centre for customers in Southeast Asia and India.

“APAC’s digital commerce environment offers businesses unprecedented growth opportunities and with our goal of helping our customers master their transition to the experience economy, the region has become a key market for SAP,” said Atul Tuli, Vice President and Head of Customer Experience, SAP Southeast Asia. “With the new Singapore Data Centre, we will be better positioned to support our customers as they tap into our best-in-class commerce cloud solution.”

In a highly-connected mobile-first society, consumers have access to products and services from around the world right at the tip of their fingertips. As a result, the traditional economy is starting to move beyond goods and services to one that is organised around experience. Every year, US$1.6 trillion is lost globally when companies lose their customers to competitors due to the inability to meet expectations. In order to succeed in the new experience economy, it is critical for businesses to meet customer expectations.

Digital commerce platforms are expected to play a major role in helping organisations plug experience gaps and exceed customers’ expectations. Recently announced as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce (2019)[1] for the fifth consecutive time, SAP Commerce Cloud helps businesses to obtain a competitive edge from a single commerce platform by its ability to differentiate commerce experiences, speed up time-to-value, and reduce cost to win and build loyalty.

According to Gartner, a digital commerce platform is the “core technology that is enabling customers to purchase goods and services through an interactive and self-service experience. The platform provides necessary information for customers to make their buy decisions and uses rules and data to present fully priced orders for payment.” A complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant Report for Digital Commerce is available from SAP.

The SAP Commerce Cloud solution is part of the larger SAP Customer Experience portfolio, the SAP C/4HANA suite, which also includes the SAP Marketing Cloud, SAP Sales Cloud, SAP Service Cloud and SAP Customer Data Cloud solutions.

[1] Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, Penny Gillespie, Christina Klock, Mike Lowndes, Sandy Shen, Jason Daigler, Yanna Dhar, 22 August 2019.



