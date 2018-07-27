SAP, SkillsFuture Singapore and Polytechnics sign MoU to launch SAP Skills University Singapore

The SAP Skills University Singapore will help to equip fresh graduates and mid-career professionals with critical skills needed in today’s digital economy

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – July 27, 2018 – SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the SAP Skills University Singapore. Witnessed by Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung, the collaboration was inked by SAP SE, the five polytechnics — Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic — and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG).









Mr Khor Chern Chuen, Managing Director, SAP Singapore, giving his speech





Photo taking with Minister Ong Ye Kung: (From L-R): Mr Mah Wee Beng, Deputy Principal & Registrar, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Jeanne Liew, Principal & Chief Executive Officer of Nanyang Polytechnic; Mr Ng Cher Pong, Chief Executive, SkillsFuture Singapore; Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Education; Mr Khor Chern Chuen, Managing Director, SAP Singapore; Mr Peter Lam, Principal & CEO, Temasek Polytechnic; Mr Lim Peng Hun, Deputy Principal (Academic), Singapore Polytechnic; Mr Boo Chong-Han, Deputy Principal, Republic Polytechnic.

Spearheaded by SAP, the SAP Skills University Singapore, SAP’s first such collaboration in South East Asia, and the polytechnics will work closely with SAP to develop and deliver the training programmes. The university’s curriculum will be designed in accordance to specific industry demand and skills needs required by the technology organisations and their partners. It will train Singaporeans to take on Information and Communications Technology (ICT) related job roles and anticipate future skills demand to build up a pool of skilled Singaporeans who can easily transit into these roles when they become available. It is targeted to meet the manpower and skills needs of not only SAP, but also the broader industry, including SAP’s customers and partners. The collaboration will also offer career advisory and placements services ICT related jobs, with funding support by SSG.

As part of the collaboration, two new work-learn programmes which combine placement and training, will be made available. Targeted at mid-career individuals, the professional conversion programmes aims to help these individuals gain new skills and transit into the ICT sector. There will also be a programme that caters to fresh polytechnic graduates and facilitate employment opportunities with companies in the ICT industry.

Within the next three years, over 1,000 individuals are expected to benefit from the collaboration, where they will be equipped to gain more critical skillsets in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics, and Internet of Things. According to the Ministry of Communications and Information[1], there is demand for over 42,000 workers specialising in data science, Artificial Intelligence and robotic engineering by 2020.

“As technological disruptions are occurring at an unprecedented pace, SSG actively seeks out collaborations with industry partners to enable Singaporeans keep pace with the evolving skills needs in areas such as data science, robotics and AI, in order to support industry transformation. SSG is therefore glad to work with SAP and the polytechnics to set up the SAP Skills University Singapore,” said Mr Ng Cher Pong, Chief Executive, SkillsFuture Singapore.

“Equipping the workforce with the right skillsets is critical for any organization or economy to be future-ready and keep up with today’s rapidly evolving world of digital disruption,” said Mr Khor Chern Chuen, Managing Director, SAP Singapore. “With the SAP Skills University Singapore, we aim to facilitate education in the fields of advanced technology and complement the foundation that’s being taught in academic institutions with hands-on learning through SAP products and working experiences. This is a crucial measure in closing the gap between the demand and supply for qualified Information and Communications Technology professionals.”

With a workforce of 3,700 across Southeast Asia (SEA), and thousands more in the SAP ecosystem of over 700 partners, SAP will be drawing from its expertise, knowledge and network to provide course participants with the training to upskill and boost their chances of securing the role of their choice. Through a long-standing University Alliance programme, SAP currently partners over 100 Institutes of Higher Learning in SEA to execute training programmes, in which an estimated 12,000 youths pick up SAP software development and management skills annually.

