Sapura Energy Berhad Named Among Top Malaysian Companies for TVET Grads

A Special Report by Malaysian Global Business Forum

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 22 November 2018 – Graduates of Malaysia’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme continues to benefit from continuous support from one of Malaysia’s leading Exploration and Production (E&P) company, the Sapura Energy Berhad (SEB).

SEB, under the leadership of its chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin, is a dedicated supporter of TVET programme as evident in the numerous TVET graduates the company employed in the oil and gas services that made up its team of highly skilled multinational workforce of over 13,000 people in more than 20 countries.

Sapura Energy joined the league of many Malaysian-based multinational that employs local TVET graduates in line with the country aim to move up the ladder in becoming a high-income nation.

SEB has actively been involved in taking in TVET graduates to join its league of skilled highly paid work as seen it its recent employment drive for TVET in September this year at Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi MARA in Kemaman, Terengganu.

Among the job SEB offered were in Structure Fabrication, Piping Fabrication, Mechanical, Welding, Rigging, Scaffolding, Blasting Painting, Construction and Quality, all which offers thousand of ringgit in monthly salary for TVET graduates.

SEB dedication in employing highly-skilled and technically capable TVET graduates is in line with its image as an entrepreneurially-led, technically competent and trusted global oil and gas company.

Fifty-nine percent of SEB employees are aged between 31 and 45 years old, while 21 per cent are between 20 and 30 years old, while the remaining 20 percent are those aged over 45 years old.

It employs 35 nationalities, with 70 percent of the workforce are male an 30 percent women, 18 percent of its management are held by women, while 29 percent of the skilled workforce (combinations of technical and professional expertise such as engineers, accounts, managers and HR executive) are women.

According to the Education Ministry’s Malaysia Education Blueprint (Higher Education), there will be an increase in demand for an additional 1.3 million Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) workers by 2020 in the 12 National Key Economic Areas identified under the government’s Economic Transformation Programme.

Under the 2019 Budget, the government through Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has set up a RM30 million TVET fund to create a more competitive environment as well as training programmes to fulfil industry need.

TVET programmes in the country are offered at certificate, diploma and degree levels by seven ministries that include the Education Ministry, which offers the most TVET programmes to the highest number of students.

It is estimated that 98,000 students sign up yearly to enrol in TVET programmes at 34 polytechnic institutions in the nation.

An estimated 1.5 million jobs are expected by 2020, of which 60 per cent will require TVET skills, an employment sector where SEB sits.

The government has also decided that there is a need to lessen the nation’s dependency on foreign workers and this opens up even more opportunities to TVET graduates.

TVET offers a rich array of programmes in many fields including automotive, culinary arts, electronics, engineering, entrepreneurship and journalism. It involves learning in class and hands-on training, which provide knowledge and skills for employment.

TVET students are equipped with specific skills in a specific field. Early exposure to practical and on-the-job-training ready them for the workplace.





With a renewed focus and direction given by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to fulfil the national agenda of Vision 2020, TVET education strives to provide a skilled Malaysian workforce which can benefit the industry.





#News #MGBF #Positive # ShahrilShamsuddin