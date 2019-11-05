The most successful rugby club in Europe has been docked 35 points, fined $7 million, and could be stripped of its titles after breaking rules on player wages

caption Saracens won four of the last five Premiership titles. source Getty

English Premiership and European rugby union champions Saracens have been docked 35 points, fined $7 million, and face being stripped of their titles.

The club was found guilty of breaching rules on player wages after an investigation from the Daily Mail and Premiership Rugby.

English clubs have a salary cap of $9 million, which Saracens owner Nigel Wray is reported to have worked around by entering private business partnerships with a number of the club’s players.

“Together we have created something incredibly special with the Saracens family,” said Wray. “This is absolutely devastating for everyone.”

Saracens, who now sit with -26 points in the Premiership, will appeal the findings.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

English Premiership and European rugby union champions Saracens have been docked 35 points, fined $7 million, and face being stripped of their titles after being found guilty of breaking rules on player wages.

Rugby union clubs in England have an annual salary cap of $9 million, however the Daily Mail published an article in March 2019 which revealed the club’s owner, Nigel Wray, had reportedly entered private business partnerships with some of its top players – including Owen Farrell, Mako Vunipola, and Maro Itoje – as a method of getting around salary laws.

The piece prompted a nine-month investigation from Premiership Rugby, who on Wednesday, declared that an independent panel had found the club guilty.

“The decision of the Independent Panel is that Saracens Rugby Club failed to disclose payments to players in each of the seasons 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19,” an official statement reads.

“In addition, the club is found to have exceeded the ceiling for payments to senior players in each of the three seasons. The panel therefore upheld all of the charges.

“The sanction that has been imposed on Saracens Rugby Club by the panel is: a total fine of £5,360,272.31 ($7 million); and a total deduction of 35 league points.”

The Mail also report that Saracens, who have won the English Premiership in four of the last five seasons, could still face further sanctions from other clubs regarding their previous titles.

Saracens will now appeal the findings

Under the regulations of the review from Premiership Rugby, Saracens are entitled to appeal the decision through an arbitration board.

Wray, who has been with the Londoners since 1995, was quick to confirm he and his club will be doing just that.

“For over 25 years, I have put my heart and soul into the game I love,” he said in an official statement on Saracen’s website.

“Together we have created something incredibly special with the Saracens family, both on and off the field.

“This is absolutely devastating for everyone associated with this amazing group of players, staff, partners and fans. It has been acknowledged by the Panel that we never deliberately sought to mislead anyone or breach the cap and that’s why it feels like the rug is being completely pulled out from under our feet. We will appeal all the findings.”

A separate statement from the club described the punishments as “heavy handed.”

The deduction means Saracens now sit bottom of the Premiership, with a points total of -26.

They next take on Gloucester on Saturday, November 9.

Read more:

A 28-year-old former rugby player who was ‘overlooked’ by England scored a 65-yard touchdown in his first game for the Buffalo Bills

Tom Brady is rooting for South Africa, not the USA, at the Rugby World Cup in Japan

Prince Harry called rugby star Gareth Thomas an ‘absolute legend’ for revealing he is living with HIV instead of letting blackmailers extort him

A disgraced Australian rugby star fired for anti-LGBT+ comments starts a GoFundMe page to raise legal fees, gets shut down by GoFundMe for discrimination