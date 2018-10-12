Princess Eugenie’s mom, Sarah Ferguson, turned heads at the royal wedding in a hat with a striking wing detail

Princess Eugenie‘s mother, Sarah Ferguson, wore an Emma Louise Design dress, a matching hat, and nude heels to her daughter’s royal wedding.

Ferguson made a big entrance when she arrived, waving and pointing at spectators of the wedding.

As photos of Ferguson began to circulate, some Twitter users compared her wing-shaped hat to a variety of pop culture characters.

Princess Eugenie is known for her collection of extravagant hats, but she swapped her signature look for an emerald tiara on her wedding day.

Her mother, Sarah Ferguson, however, just might’ve taken a cue from her daughter’s typical style.

When she arrived at Eugenie’s wedding, Ferguson turned heads with her green Emma Louise Design dress and matching wide-brim hat. She carried a vintage Manolo Blahnik purse.

Almost immediately after her arrival, Twitter users began comparing Ferguson’s wing-shaped hat to a variety of things.

Some thought her hat resembled popular logos

And the mother of the bride stole a hat from… Wonder Woman?! #Fergie #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/2NHjfjH5Me — kreidy (@kreidy_b) October 12, 2018

Fergie's hat reminds me of the Delta Airlines logos from the 1930s and 1940s pic.twitter.com/mFTS4jyx6c — JayneHowarth (@JayneHowarth) October 12, 2018

Others thought her hat was more reminiscent of cartoon, movie, and TV characters

That hat reminds me of something #fergie pic.twitter.com/xcvDsNGHBA — Simon Rayner (@SimonRayner1) October 12, 2018

Fergie’s hat looks like Thor’s helmet. She just needs a hammer to complete the look… pic.twitter.com/eY7vuBJyYd — Gary Winslow (@Gazza75GMW) October 12, 2018

Glanced at a picture Fergie in her hat. It reminded me of someone else who was very popular in the 80s. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/U8xnhR39a4 — Dom Whitehurst (@DomW) October 12, 2018

@GrumpySkeletor have you checked in on Mer-Man recently. I think Fergie has turned him into a hat. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/TeY3oSpah7 — Paul Wadsworth (@PW1980) October 12, 2018

This isn’t the first time a member of Princess Eugenie’s family has made an impression with their headwear

Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, famously wore unconventional fascinators at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in May 2011. Some drew comparisons between the princesses and Cinderella’s stepsisters.

The royal sisters later revealed that the criticism made them cry.

caption Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice made a statement with their headwear at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

At Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May, however, the two went for more understated headwear.

