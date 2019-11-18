Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson called him a ‘true and real gentleman’ following his BBC interview

Sarah Ferguson has defended her ex-husband Prince Andrew after he denied sleeping with a woman who says she was sex trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein.

After clips from the Duke of York’s interview on “BBC Newsnight” were released on Saturday, Ferguson said the royal is “a true and real gentleman” and that she is “with him every step of the way.”

“It is so rare to meet people that are able to speak from their hearts with honesty and pure real truth, that remain steadfast and strong to their beliefs,” the Duchess of York wrote on Instagram.

“Andrew is a true and real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness and goodness of always seeing the best in people.

“I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth. For so many years he has gone about his duties for Great Britain and The Monarch. It is time for Andrew to stand firm now, and that he has, and I am with him every step of the way and that is my honour. We have always walked tall and strong, he for me and me for him.”

Ferguson went on to add that “we are the best examples of joint parenting,” in reference to their two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Although Andrew and Ferguson divorced in 1996, the couple have remained close. The duchess has been invited to many royal events over the years, including the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, the general public appear to disagree with Ferguson’s view of the interview, where Andrew said he didn’t recall ever meeting his accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, despite her claims she was forced to have sex with him in London, in New York, and on Epstein’s private island in the Virgin Islands back in 2001.

A poll taken by Royal Central shows 83% of people asked said Andrew should step down from his royal duties.

The interview was heavily criticized by royal experts, with royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams telling Insider that the interview was “so damaging to the monarchy.”

“He [Prince Andrew] has defended that grotesque interview, something he should not have been allowed to do,” said Fitzwilliams, former editor of “The International Who’s Who.”

“He clearly has totally failed to understand what went so horribly wrong and reportedly actually thinks it went well,” he went on. “So he is in denial. There is obviously a dreadful breakdown in communications at Buckingham Palace which needs urgently to be rectified as it is so damaging to the monarchy.”

Read more:

Royal experts and lawyers are calling for Prince Andrew to cooperate with the FBI following his ‘grotesque’ interview with ‘BBC Newsnight’

Prince Andrew says the picture of him with his hand around Virginia Roberts’ waist might not be real

ABC News denied its own anchor’s claim that Buckingham Palace threatened the network over Epstein ‘a million different ways’