Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson says she can relate to the pain Meghan Markle is going through: ‘I have been in Meghan’s shoes, and I still am’

caption The Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of York both married into the royal family. source Max Mumby/Getty Images, Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Duchess of York says she can relate to Meghan Markle’s battle with the British tabloids.

Sarah Ferguson kept close ties with the royal family after her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996, seemingly because of their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Now, the duchess says she has “been in Meghan’s shoes” – and that she’s still going through the pain caused by the media to this day.

“I know what Meghan is going through,” Ferguson told Vogue Arabia, as cited in The Times.

“It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her. I believe she is modern and fabulous. She was famous before. She is great. Why can’t Meghan be great? Why can’t she be celebrated?”

Earlier this year Markle announced she is suing British tabloid the Mail on Sunday after the newspaper published excerpts from a private letter she wrote to her father.

Court papers also recently revealed Markle is accusing the Mail of running a three-year fake news campaign against her. The duchess claims the publication fabricated stories about her relationship with her mother, her New York baby shower, and the renovations made to her Frogmore Cottage home with Prince Harry.

When asked whether she could offer any advice to the Duchess of Sussex, Ferguson said: “I tend not to give advice because it is taken out of context, but I have been in Meghan’s shoes, and I still am.

“There’s always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it’s hard and mean. I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I’ve been through it,” she added.

The Duchess of York recently made headlines for calling Prince Andrew a “true and real gentleman” following his BBC interview about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

When asked about her husband’s alleged involvement with Epstein’s sex trafficking scandal, Ferguson said it was “nonsense.”

“When I talk about Prince Andrew, I talk about family because the last six months have been hard on the girls and me. To see such a wonderful man go through such enormous pain,” Ferguson told Vogue.

“He is the best man I know. It’s just incredible what he has done for Britain, and it’s all nonsense, so I talk about familyhood, and I’m very strong about it. The mental health of men is important and I think it is vital to articulate that more.”

Read more:

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson called him a ‘true and real gentleman’ following his BBC interview

New details reveal the friendship between Epstein and Prince Andrew dissolved after the Duchess of York referred to Epstein as a pedophile

Meghan Markle says her friends warned her not to date Prince Harry because ‘the British tabloids will destroy your life’