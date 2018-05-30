Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump isn’t defending Roseanne’s racist comments after tweet bashing ABC

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday said President Donald Trump did not intend to defend Roseanne Barr’s racist comments in a tweet he sent earlier in the day attacking ABC.

Trump attacked Disney CEO Bob Iger for apologizing to former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett but not to him.

Barr’s show was canceled by ABC on Tuesday after she sent a racist tweet about Jarrett.

Sanders said “no one is defending” Barr’s racist tweet directed at former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. Instead, she said, the president’s remarks on the issue were simply designed to point out “the hypocrisy in the media.” The White House press secretary also cited specific instances in which individuals associated with ABC made negative comments about the president.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump tweeted, “Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

On Tuesday, Barr incited swift backlash when she compared Jarrett to an “ape” and described her as a descendant of the Muslim Brotherhood. Not long after her tweet, ABC canceled Barr’s show.

When questioned about the controversy over Barr’s tweet on Tuesday, Sanders said the president was too concerned with other issues to comment.

“The president is focused on North Korea. He’s focused on trade deals. And he’s focused on rebuilding our military, the economy. And that’s what he’s spending his time on; not responding to other things,” Sanders said at the time.