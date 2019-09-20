Sarah Hyland celebrates her ‘precious little brother’ 2 years after he donated a kidney to her

Sarah Hyland celebrated her “precious little brother” Ian Hyland two years after he donated a kidney to her.

The actress, whose body previously rejected an organ from her father, shared a photo with her sibling on Instagram and wrote: "Two years ago today my precious little brother gave me the gift of life. Thank you for not only giving me your f—ing kidney but for everything else you do. I love you so much @thehotterhyland [heart emoji] happy Kidneyversary!!!!"

“Two years ago today my precious little brother gave me the gift of life. Thank you for not only giving me your fucking kidney but for everything else you do. I love you so much @thehotterhyland [heart emoji] happy Kidneyversary!!!!” Hyland captioned a photo of them on Instagram.

Ian also shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram account, writing: “Happy Kidneyversary to an incredible older sister and all around badass. I am so happy that you are living your dreams and have such an incredible year and life ahead of you. You make me so proud to be your brother. I love you, sis!”

The “Modern Family” star opened up about her health journey in a 2018 interview with SELF magazine, in which Hyland emotionally revealed that she had a second kidney transplant the prior year. The surgery took place after her body rejected the organ that her father, Edward Hyland, donated in 2012.

“When a family member gives you a second chance at life and if fails, it almost feels like it’s your fault,” Hyland told Self. “It’s not, but it does.”

Hyland went on to undergo dialysis from February to October 2017, requiring her to be “hooked up to a machine three times a week, for four hours per session.”

The actress, who also has endometriosis and experienced a hernia, said that she was “very depressed.”

“For a long time, I was contemplating suicide,” Hyland said. “I had gone through 26 years of always being a burden. Of always having to be looked after, having to be cared for, because I’ve always had health issues. It’s a really helpless feeling.”

In July 2017, Hyland learned that her younger brother was a match for the organ, and recalled that time of her life being “scary.”

“You don’t want to fail them,” she said. “I felt a lot of pressure to make sure that it was good.”