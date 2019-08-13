‘Modern Family’ star Sarah Hyland talks about not wearing Spanx to hide her stomach in candid Instagram post about her kidney dysplasia

caption Sarah Hyland stars on “Modern family.” source Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

“Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland posted a body-positive message on Instagram after her performance at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday.

Hyland, who performed her song with musician Jordan McGraw, opened up about not wearing shapewear to hide a small bump near her stomach area that’s the result of her kidney dysplasia.

“Thank you to my ever-changing self-confidence for making the decision to not wear Spanx and let my KUPA (kidney upper p—y area) shine like the badass b—- she is,” Hyland wrote in her Instagram caption.

Hyland has been open about her struggles with kidney dysplasia in the past, which has required her to get several kidney transplants.

The “Modern Family” actress received an outpouring of support for her post, including encouraging comments from celebrities like Lily Collins and Joey King.

“So proud,” Collins commented on Hyland’s post, while King said Hyland and her “KUPA” were “stunning.”

Hyland has been open about her struggles with kidney dysplasia – a condition that causes kidneys to not develop normally while in the fetus is in the womb, and can lead to chronic pain – in the past.

The actress shared in December 2018 that she felt “depressed” because of her struggles with the condition, especially when her first kidney transplant, which she received from her father, started to fail in 2016.

“At that time, I was very depressed,” she said.

“For a long time, I was contemplating suicide. I had gone through 26 years of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after having to be cared for,” Hyland continued.

“I’ve always had health issues, and it’s a really helpless feeling,” she said of her condition, adding, “Things like this can be really hard on a person.”

In addition to her struggles with kidney dysplasia, Hyland is frequently slammed by critics for being “too thin,” although she’s said before that her condition and medication mean she can’t control her weight.

She opened up about her struggles with weight in response to critics in 2017.

“My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like,” she wrote in the eight-part Twitter message. “So I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should.”