Sarah Michelle Gellar showed off her new pink hair, joining the growing number of celebrities reaching for bright dye at home

caption In addition to being an actress, Sarah Michelle Gellar is also a mom of two. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar has had blonde hair throughout most of her career.

On Tuesday, however, the actress debuted light-pink strands on Instagram.

In a video, she jokingly described the color as a “new and creative way to embarrass” her children, and said she’d wear the dye until it washes out.

Gellar has now joined the likes of Hilary Duff, Ricky Martin, and Dua Lipa – some of the many celebrities who have dyed their hair while staying home.

As many people around the world have turned to DIY beauty treatments in place of salon visits, celebrities are turning to hair dye.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is the latest celebrity to dye her hair while social distancing.

On Tuesday, the actress posted an Instagram video in which she’s seen rocking pastel-pink strands. In the caption of her post, she described the shade as her “quarancolor,” and said that she’d continue to wear the dye “until it fades out.”

“Well, because we’re still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children,” she said. “Quarancolor!”

Many fans were surprised by Gellar’s unexpected hair color, as she’s switched between blonde and brunette strands throughout most of her career. She has, however, experimented with numerous styles over the years.

On Thursday, for example, she referenced bangs she wore years ago while starring in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” According to Gellar, she had been considering an at-home haircut when she stumbled upon a photo of herself from the show, and subsequently changed her mind.

Previously, celebrities including Ricky Martin, Elle Fanning, and Dua Lipa all dyed their hair pink while social distancing. So did Gellar’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer” co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt.

“The smile of a girl who just did at-home hot-pink highlights because what else can I do right now!” the actress wrote on Instagram, where she showed off her new color.

Hilary Duff, on the other hand, recently dyed her hair blue, and Kristen Stewart opted for a vibrant orange shade.