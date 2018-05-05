Sarah Sanders was reportedly so frustrated over being kept in the dark during the Rob Porter scandal that she publicly ‘cursed and yelled’ at the White House counsel

caption Sarah Huckabee Sanders. source Reuters/Carlos Barria

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was reportedly so frustrated at being kept in the dark during yet another White House scandal earlier this year that she publicly erupted at the White House counsel.

The confrontation occurred in February, according to The Washington Post, while the White House was grappling with media reports detailing allegations of domestic abuse against then staff secretary Rob Porter.

Sanders reportedly grew so angry over not being given more information about the controversy that she “cursed and yelled” and had a “shouting match” with White House counsel Don McGahn that over a dozen staffers heard .

Sanders is also said to have helped draft a statement that chief of staff John Kelly released supporting Porter.

After Porter’s forced resignation, Sanders did not walk back her statements to the press.

This dispute wasn’t the only time a story about the Trump administration blindsided Sanders.

The press secretary was thrust into the midst of a brewing storm over whether – and how much – the president knew of a $130,000 payment his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to a porn star who alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

Trump repeatedly denied that he knew about the payment or its purpose. But Trump’s personal defense lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, revealed on Fox News Wednesday night that Trump had “reimbursed” Cohen for the hush money payment to the porn star, Stormy Daniels.

Sanders said Thursday during the White House press briefing that she was not previously aware of the reimbursement and only learned of it when Giuliani made the revelation on national television Wednesday night.

Thursday’s briefing was a tense standoff after Giuliani’s interview, and reporters questioned Sanders over why the administration did not acknowledge that Trump knew about or reimbursed Cohen for the payment. Sanders maintained she provided “the best information I had at the time.”