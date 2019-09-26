A health guru who made millions on an anti-sugar platform is sparking controversy over whether she eats chocolate every day

- source
- LittlePigPower/Shutterstock
- Blogger and former Cosmo Australia journalist Sarah Wilson wrote the best-selling book “I Quit Sugar” in 2012, advocating a sweetener-free lifestyle.
- Her company based on the book made millions of dollars. But she’s since been reported to have reintroduced sugar back into her life, and even to eat chocolate daily.
- Wilson has rebuked the latest report of her sugar eating, writing on Instagram that it was “blatantly misleading.” It’s unclear whether she has actually eased her sugar-free stance.
- Sugar can be part of a healthy diet and is difficult to completely eliminate, but there are good reasons to limit it.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.
What started as an simple experiment became a few blog posts, then a hardcover book, then a lucrative wellness company, all founded on a strict sugar-free diet.
Former journalist Sarah Wilson first wrote the best-selling book “I Quit Sugar” in 2012, sparking an online community of millions who followed her lead. She followed up with more books and programming, earning more than $4 million Australian dollars (about $2.7 million U.S. dollars today) from 2014 to 2015 alone, according to the Sydney Morning Herald
But Wilson has abandoned her sugar-free screed, according to the Daily Mail.
She shut down the thriving online community of sweetener-scorners in February of 2018, according to her website. And even before then, she seems to have embraced her former foe, telling a podcast in 2016 that she eats sugar “every single day.”
“I eat and I don’t count the amount … I intuitively know now what my body can handle and what’s the appropriate amount,” she told MamaMia in the interview.
Read more: Nutritionist Pixie Turner used to be so obsessed with ‘clean eating’ she ate a plate of vegetables alone on her birthday. Now she’s an advocate for debunking the wellness myths she fell for on social media.
Her apparent recanting of sweets resurfaced this week in an interview with the Daily Mail that quoted her saying she “eats chocolate every day” and enjoys “freaking people out” by eating cake.
Wilson said the story was “blatantly misleading” but declined to clarify whether she actually eats sugar
View this post on Instagram
Oh I could rise above it. But I’m being swarmed. And we need to call out smallness!! So @dailymail UK did a job on me. I met in London with journalist @eviesimm to talk #firstwemakethebeastbeautiful. When you get past the non-truths (sugar in fruit is worse for the body! I eat cake every day!), and the blatantly misleading information about my @iquitsugar message, it’s clear the through line is to pass opinion on the crux of my anxiety. I have written a book on my anxiety and own as much as I am emotionally able to regarding where I go wrong in life as a human. I share such thoughts with the journo; that’s why we’ve met. But my comments about my anxiety, geared at being as open as possible so others can feel comfort in their own pain, are cut and pasted into a story script where I have "Whispers of secret eating problems”. No I don’t. I have bipolar. “I notice in Wilson the same fragility I see in thousands of women – and men – I’ve come across who’ve struggled with troubled eating… it’s clear that her deep sense of distress will forever be difficult to shake off.” Fuck, really? Or is the clear thing here that it would work really well for a click-bait story to paint me as being dysfunctional around food to discredit my motivation for doing what I do and did? Honestly, everyone has tried to get me on “making money out of encouraging dangerous dieting”. To this I say, I ran a 9-month study with @sydney_uni to ensure it was not dangerous. Plus, I gave all my profits from @iquitsugar to charity. And continue to do so. I did my bloody best. I have been responsible. Relevant bits of our chat are not included, context is ignored and the implicit responsibility required when you discuss mental health issues is entirely disrespected. This is wrong and so not-2019. I’m not surprised. But I will always be upset when other outlets @thewestaustralian @newscomauhq @bodyandsoul_au pick up a story and run it blind and when nutrition grammers take disproportionate glee in taking me down when they see I’ve had a job done on me. The rabid comments are geared at “getting her”. This is sad human-ness. I have thick skin. But I’m tired of this smallness. I want more.
Responding to the Daily Mail article, Wilson said that allegations that she eats cake every day, or the she ever implied that fruit is unhealthy are “nontruths.” The author of the Daily Mail article runs a website called “Not Plant-Based,” which advocates against dieting, including sugar-free lifestyles.
In her rebuke, however, Wilson didn’t specify what she does or doesn’t eat, and declined to clarify whether she is currently still advocating a sugar-free diet.
She denied that she had an “secret eating problems” as the article suggested, and said her words were taken out of context and manipulated to create a “click-bait story.”
Wilson also noted she had donated the “I Quit Sugar” proceeds to charity and wants to focus now on her new book about anxiety.
Her publicist declined a request from Insider for comment, referring questions about Wilson’s diet to her Instagram response.
- source
- iStock
The truth about sugar’s effects on health is nuanced
Whether or not Wilson is still abstaining from sweets, there’s good reason to be aware of how much sugar you eat.
Too much of the sweet stuff has been linked to a huge number of health problems, including obesity, heart and liver disease, tooth decay, and even mental health issues like memory problems and anxiety.
The American Heart Association recommends between 6 and 9 teaspoons of added sugar per day (that is, sweeteners added to foods, not naturally-occurring sugars in fruits and other whole foods). The average American eats 17 teaspoons per day of added sugar.
But considering all sugar as bad misunderstands the nutrient, which is found in foods ranging from cakes and soups to breads and cheeses to carrots and potatoes. Dairy products, while high in a type of sugar called lactose, can be an important source of protein, calcium, and fats. Fruits and vegetables, which contain sugar, provide a wealth of vitamins as well as fiber.
“This idea that sugar is inherently bad for you is a myth,” Dr. Jennifer Haythe, a cardiologist at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York, previously told Insider. “We all need sugar – it’s the basic building block of what runs our bodies, and, in fact, it’s necessary.”
Plus, strictly limiting sugar, or any food group, can put some people at risk for disordered eating. “Orthorexia,” an obsession with “clean” eating, for one, carries its own set of health risks including malnutrition, calorie deficiency, anxiety, and social isolation.
Read more:
I cut out sugar for a week – and it completely changed the way I think about my diet
Photos show the surprising amount of sugar in 14 of America’s favorite condiments
10 scary things that happen to your body when you eat too much sugar