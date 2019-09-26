A health guru who made millions on an anti-sugar platform is sparking controversy over whether she eats chocolate every day

caption Former “I Quit Sugar” advocate may have changed her approach to “let them eat cake.” source LittlePigPower/Shutterstock

Blogger and former Cosmo Australia journalist Sarah Wilson wrote the best-selling book “I Quit Sugar” in 2012, advocating a sweetener-free lifestyle.

Her company based on the book made millions of dollars. But she’s since been reported to have reintroduced sugar back into her life, and even to eat chocolate daily.

Wilson has rebuked the latest report of her sugar eating, writing on Instagram that it was “blatantly misleading.” It’s unclear whether she has actually eased her sugar-free stance.

Sugar can be part of a healthy diet and is difficult to completely eliminate, but there are good reasons to limit it.

What started as an simple experiment became a few blog posts, then a hardcover book, then a lucrative wellness company, all founded on a strict sugar-free diet.

Former journalist Sarah Wilson first wrote the best-selling book “I Quit Sugar” in 2012, sparking an online community of millions who followed her lead. She followed up with more books and programming, earning more than $4 million Australian dollars (about $2.7 million U.S. dollars today) from 2014 to 2015 alone, according to the Sydney Morning Herald

But Wilson has abandoned her sugar-free screed, according to the Daily Mail.

She shut down the thriving online community of sweetener-scorners in February of 2018, according to her website. And even before then, she seems to have embraced her former foe, telling a podcast in 2016 that she eats sugar “every single day.”

“I eat and I don’t count the amount … I intuitively know now what my body can handle and what’s the appropriate amount,” she told MamaMia in the interview.

Her apparent recanting of sweets resurfaced this week in an interview with the Daily Mail that quoted her saying she “eats chocolate every day” and enjoys “freaking people out” by eating cake.

Wilson said the story was “blatantly misleading” but declined to clarify whether she actually eats sugar

Responding to the Daily Mail article, Wilson said that allegations that she eats cake every day, or the she ever implied that fruit is unhealthy are “nontruths.” The author of the Daily Mail article runs a website called “Not Plant-Based,” which advocates against dieting, including sugar-free lifestyles.

In her rebuke, however, Wilson didn’t specify what she does or doesn’t eat, and declined to clarify whether she is currently still advocating a sugar-free diet.

She denied that she had an “secret eating problems” as the article suggested, and said her words were taken out of context and manipulated to create a “click-bait story.”

Wilson also noted she had donated the “I Quit Sugar” proceeds to charity and wants to focus now on her new book about anxiety.

Her publicist declined a request from Insider for comment, referring questions about Wilson’s diet to her Instagram response.

caption Eating a dozen donuts at once isn’t a healthy idea, but forbidding yourself from eating one ever again isn’t necessarily healthy either. source iStock

The truth about sugar’s effects on health is nuanced

Whether or not Wilson is still abstaining from sweets, there’s good reason to be aware of how much sugar you eat.

Too much of the sweet stuff has been linked to a huge number of health problems, including obesity, heart and liver disease, tooth decay, and even mental health issues like memory problems and anxiety.

The American Heart Association recommends between 6 and 9 teaspoons of added sugar per day (that is, sweeteners added to foods, not naturally-occurring sugars in fruits and other whole foods). The average American eats 17 teaspoons per day of added sugar.

But considering all sugar as bad misunderstands the nutrient, which is found in foods ranging from cakes and soups to breads and cheeses to carrots and potatoes. Dairy products, while high in a type of sugar called lactose, can be an important source of protein, calcium, and fats. Fruits and vegetables, which contain sugar, provide a wealth of vitamins as well as fiber.

“This idea that sugar is inherently bad for you is a myth,” Dr. Jennifer Haythe, a cardiologist at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York, previously told Insider. “We all need sugar – it’s the basic building block of what runs our bodies, and, in fact, it’s necessary.”

Plus, strictly limiting sugar, or any food group, can put some people at risk for disordered eating. “Orthorexia,” an obsession with “clean” eating, for one, carries its own set of health risks including malnutrition, calorie deficiency, anxiety, and social isolation.

