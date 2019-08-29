caption Sasha Obama with her sister, Malia. source Olivier Douliery/Getty

Former President Barack Obama’s youngest daughter, Sasha Obama, is going to the University of Michigan, The Detroit News reported.

The University of Michigan declined to comment on Obama’s enrollment at the school to Insider, but a number of students told The Detroit News that they saw her on campus.

Rumors that Obama, 18, would attend Michigan started last year, after Page Six cited an Instagram account reportedly belonging to the teenager posted images of herself and two friends, tagging the University of Michigan.

Classes at Michigan start on Tuesday.

According to a number of students who spoke with the paper, Sasha, whose legal name is Natasha, was seen at a summer freshman orientation, and on Tuesday was seen accompanied by security. Undergraduate move-in at the university officially started on Wednesday.

The University of Michigan declined to comment on Obama’s enrollment at the school to Insider. Classes at the school start on Tuesday.

“We welcome all students to campus and wish them all much success in their time at U-M,” University of Michigan spokeswoman Kim Broekhuizen told Insider.

Official enrollment information is not announced for weeks, Rick Fitzgerald, another university spokesperson, told the Detroit News.

Rumors that Obama, 18, would attend Michigan started last year, after Page Six cited a private Instagram account reportedly belonging to the teenager, saying it posted images of Obama and two friends, tagging the University of Michigan. The photo was reportedly captioned: “So proud to say I’m going to college with my sisters!!”

The University of Michigan is a public university, with an enrollment of about 44,000 students, according to its website. Out-of-state tuition is about $51,000 per year.

Sasha’s older sister, Malia Obama, took a gap year in 2016 after graduating high school, and then enrolled at Harvard University, where Michelle and Barack Obama attended law school. Malia starts her third year at Harvard this fall.

Barack Obama earned his undergraduate degree at Columbia University in New York. Michelle Obama earned her undergraduate degree at Princeton University in New Jersey.

An Obama spokesperson would not comment to the Detroit News about Sasha attending Michigan.