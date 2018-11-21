The Satanic Temple reached a settlement with Warner Bros. in its lawsuit over the goat-headed statue in Netflix’s ‘Sabrina’ reboot

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. confirmed it had reached a settlement with The Satanic Temple in a lawsuit over a statue that appears prominently in the Netflix “Sabrina” reboot (which Warner Bros. made).

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. confirmed to Business Insider that it had “amicably settled” a lawsuit brought by The Satanic Temple against Netflix and Warner Bros. earlier this month, which alleged that the “Sabrina” reboot copied its statue of the goat-headed deity Baphomet and implied it stood for evil. Warner Bros. did not comment on the terms of the settlement.

The Temple confirmed the settlement to Business Insider Wednesday, saying “the unique elements of the Satanic Temple’s Baphomet statue have been acknowledged in the credits of episodes which have already been filmed,” but that “the remaining terms of the settlement are subject to a confidentiality agreement.” The Temple had told Business Insider last week that it was “in the process of finalizing an amicable settlement” with Warner Bros.

The Temple had sued Netflix and Warner Bros. for $50 million and accused the companies of “copyright infringement, false designation of original, false description; and forbidden dilution under trademark dilution, and Injury to Business reputation under New York General Business Law.”

In the suit, the Temple argued that “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” copied its specific iteration of the “Baphomet with Children” statue, which it created from 2013 to 2014 for $100,000 in response to a statue of the Ten Commandments being donated to Oklahoma City.

The lawsuit cited an interview with Vice in which “Sabrina” production designer Lisa Soper said any resemblance between the show’s statue and the Temple’s statue was a coincidence. But the Temple argued that “Baphomet has never been depicted with two children gazing reverentially at the Sabbatic Goat head” like its statue depicts the deity.

The Temple said in its lawsuit that it views Satan as a “literary Satan,” “meant to be a rebel against God’s authority, rather than an evil being.” And it stressed the show’s implication that the statue stands for evil is in “stark contrast” to that view.

“Among other morally repugnant actions, the Sabrina Series’ evil antagonists engage in cannibalism and forced-worship of a patriarchal deity,” the lawsuit said.

