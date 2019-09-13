SATS And DHL Join Forces to Enhance Digital Integrated Supply Chain for Airlines

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 September 2019 – SATS Ltd. (SATS), Asia’s leading food solutions and gateway services provider and DHL Supply Chain (DHL), the global market leader for contract logistics solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create turnkey solutions that enable airlines to optimise their supply chain for catering, merchandise and supplies across their flight networks.





Combining DHL’s strengths in third party logistics (3PL) solutions with SATS’ large scale culinary, procurement and last mile expertise, this new solution will help airlines to enhance the passenger experience with a wider range of authentic F&B offerings and amenities. The comprehensive integrated solution spans demand planning, menu customisation and planning, to supply chain consultancy and reverse logistics. With end-to-end visibility, airlines will be able to achieve higher consistency, better inventory management, reduced waste and greater customer insights.





Both companies have identified India, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam as the focus markets for the partnership.





“We have been providing a range of game-changing solutions to airlines across the globe, from inventory planning and forecasting using big data analytics to generating revenue from food waste. We are delighted to collaborate with SATS and look forward to launch new solutions that the airline industry hasn’t seen,” says Terry Ryan, Chief Executive Officer, DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific.





Kerry Mok, Executive Vice President, Food Solutions, SATS shares “SATS is advancing its vision to feed and connect Asia through our digital integrated supply chain, which enables us to provide our customers with seamless end-to-end solutions for their evolving needs”. He added, “Our partnership with DHL extends our global reach through reliable 3PL, allowing us to partner with airlines across their entire flight network”.





50 Years DHL

In 2019 DHL is celebrating 50 years since the company’s founding by three entrepreneurs in San Francisco in 1969. DHL began as a disruptor to the traditional delivery industry, circumventing bureaucracy with an innovative new service to deliver documents by air overnight. Since then, DHL has grown into a globe-spanning family of DHL companies with about 380,000 employees in over 220 countries and territories that covers the entire spectrum of logistics and supply chain services. DHL’s customer-centricity and can-do culture have fueled five decades of innovation — from the DHL 1000, one of the first word processing computers in the world, to using the purpose built StreetScooter, an environmentally friendly delivery vehicle powered by an electric drive and developed by Deutsche Post DHL Group. With the Mission 2050 commitment to reach zero group-wide emissions by 2050, DHL is continuing to be a trailblazer in the logistics industry.





DHL — The logistics company for the world





DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion euros in 2018.





ABOUT SATS





SATS is Asia’s leading provider of food solutions and gateway services. Our food solutions include airline catering as well as central kitchens for food service chains and institutions. Our comprehensive gateway services encompass airfreight handling, passenger services, ramp handling, baggage handling, aviation security services, aircraft interior and exterior cleaning, as well as cruise centre management.

SATS is present in over 60 locations and 13 countries across Asia Pacific and the Middle East. SATS has been listed on the Singapore Exchange since May 2000. For more information, please visit www.sats.com.sg.