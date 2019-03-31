‘SNL’s’ Donald Trump celebrates the Mueller report summary: ‘Daddy won!’

source NBC

“Saturday Night Live” used its cold open to illustrate the sphere of chaos around special counsel Robert Mueller’s final investigation report.

Alec Baldwin returned as President Donald Trump to gloat about the report, declaring that he was “free at last.”

Attorney General William Barr’s summary said that while Mueller did not produce a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice, the report “also does not exonerate” Trump of any criminal conduct. Mueller reportedly found no evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia.

Alec Baldwin returned as President Donald Trump, alongside Robert De Niro as Robert Mueller and cast members Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon as Attorney General William Barr and Trump’s chief counsel Rudy Guiliani.

Mueller handed in a 400-page conclusion to the two-year investigation last week, and Barr released a four-page review of Mueller’s findings concerning election interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice by Trump, immediately sparking calls for the full report to be made public.

On Saturday’s episode, De Niro, reading from a letter as Mueller, said that the investigation didn’t have a “definite conclusion” on Trump’s involvement in possible obstruction.

“But I have,” Bryant as Barr interjected. “And my conclusion is Trump clean as a whistle.”

Baldwin’s Trump gloated about the inconclusive report, declaring he was “free at last.”

After he released his summary, Barr announced that he intends to make the special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report in the Russia investigation available to Congress and the public by mid-April or sooner.

De Niro as Mueller also said he hopes the report is made public “with few redactions.”

After De Niro continued that there were several “questionable instances” involving Trump associates and 34 people indicted over the course of the investigation, Baldwin’s Trump continued his celebration.

“The pardons are already in the mail,” Baldwin’s Trump replied. “Russia, if you’re watching, go to bed. Daddy won.”