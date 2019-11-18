Harry Styles threw shade at Zayn Malik in his ‘Saturday Night Live’ monologue

- source
- Will Heath / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
- Harry Styles threw some shade at his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik during his opening monologue as he hosted NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” on November 16.
- Styles teased a One Direction reunion on the show (which didn’t happen), before saying: “I love those guys. They’re my brothers: Niall [Horan], Liam [Payne], Louis [Tomlinson].”
- Styles then paused in thought and said: “And uhh, Ringo.”
- Malik left the band in 2015, saying at the time he had “four friends for life,” but later telling press he “didn’t make any friends from the band” and “never really wanted to be there.”
- Payne told GQ this year that Malik “didn’t even say goodbye” when he left, and that they “haven’t really heard from him since.”
- Watch Styles’ full monologue below.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.