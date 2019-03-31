Sandra Oh celebrated her US-citizenship anniversary in her ‘SNL’ opening monologue

“Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh hosted “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

In her opening monologue she celebrated her one-year anniversary of becoming a US citizen.

The Canadian-born actress marked the special occasion by saying: “I love Americans. You are confident and direct. And now that I am an Asian-Canadian-American, I’m trying to learn a thing or two about tooting my own horn.”

“SNL” cast member Leslie Jones joined Oh onstage to teach her how to take a compliment and gain confidence.

In her attempt at a brag, Oh said: “I’m Sandra Oh and I cry more than any person you’ve ever met.”