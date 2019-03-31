‘SNL’ mocked Jussie Smollett after prosecutors dropped charges accusing him of faking a hate crime

“Saturday Night Live” mocked Jussie Smollett in a skit in which cast member Chris Redd played a version of the “Empire” actor, and Sandra Oh played his lawyer.

The skit featured a faux meeting of Fox producers, to discuss Smollett’s future after prosecutors dropped charges after police accused the actor of faking a hate crime against himself.

Redd’s Smollett, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, claimed in the skit that he was late because he had been attacked again.

He displayed clues about his attackers, including a box of teeth whitening strips, three red Ks, and a Teletubby doll.