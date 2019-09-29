‘Saturday Night Live’s’ season premiere opened with a portrayal of the Trump impeachment inquiry

- source
- NBC
- The “Saturday Night Live” season premiere opened with a sketch focused on President Donald Trump‘s panic over his impeachment proceedings.
- A near-hysterical Trump (played by Alec Baldwin) phones numerous political figures for advice, beginning with his attorney, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.
- Giuliani (played by Kate McKinnon) smoothly reassures the president that they have nothing to worry about, before revealing that he’s actually live on CNN.
- Throughout the rest of the sketch, Baldwin’s Trump speaks with several other political characters, including attorney general William Barr, Vice President Mike Pence, and South Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.
- Trump even gets in contact with Kanye West, before being consoled by Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, who tells him he’s a “special, beautiful boy.”
- The sketch ends with Trump desperately asking Liev Schreiber, whom he mistakes for his character, Ray Donovan, to fix the situation, only to have Schreiber reveal that he’s not actually a fixer in real life.
