This Instagram-famous skin-care brand is more than just pretty packaging — here’s why Saturday Skin’s products are worth the hype

caption From left to right: Cotton Cloud Mask, Bright Potion Serum, and Pretty Pop Whipped Cream. source Sephora

It’s common for people to be drawn to products for the pretty packaging, but it’s the efficacy and value that keeps them coming back for more.

Saturday Skin is a Korean skin-care line that boasts packaging of social media envy, but most importantly, its scientific formulations yield serious results.

I tried the Bright Potion Serum ($51), Pretty Pop Whipped Cream ($57), and Cotton Cloud Mask ($6) and was impressed with how well they worked on my sensitive skin.

Sleeping in on Saturday morning is one of life’s simple pleasures – and it shows. Eyes look brighter, cheeks look pinker, and smiles look wider. Your skin is fresh with the sort of glow you only get from knowing your calendar is free for two full days of doing whatever you please. You’re left with a radiance that money just can’t buy.

Except it can.

Saturday Skin thinks your skin deserves that weekend glow on any old Tuesday. The self-proclaimed “weekend in a bottle” is just that – a skin-care line full of products with formulas developed to mimic the way your skin looks when you wake up feeling refreshed: clear, dewy, and supple. Coming to the market at a time when K-beauty is all the rage, you’ve probably scrolled by this South Korean skin-care line on your Instagram feed before. Pretty pink and shiny bottles stand out on a shelf and on your feed, enticing potential customers with cool packaging.

Saturday Skin is more than just fodder for your feed, though. Behind the Millennial pink and holographic bottles is skincare that seriously works. Formulas are developed by scientists at Chaum, an iconic wellness center in Seoul known for it’s effective and innovative skin-care treatments. From cleansers to serums and creams, the Saturday Skin collection has everything you need for an effortless glow. The secret that sets Saturday Skin apart is the Cha-7 es complex™, a patented peptide formula engineered to promote skin’s natural regeneration.

The packaging is cute, the science seems to be all there, but does it really work? I got to try three of the brand’s products from their new line of probiotic skincare – the Bright Potion Serum ($51), Pretty Pop Whipped Cream ($57), and Cotton Cloud Mask ($6)- and was pleasantly suprised at how nicely they worked on my skin. Keep reading for more about how each product worked.

My review of Saturday Skin

caption Cotton Cloud Probiotic Power Mask, $6. source Sephora

I’m not the biggest fan of sheet masks. They tend to slide off my face too easily, making them much less effective and much more inconvenient to wear – plus, I find buying masks in tubes or tubs are a more economical move. This Saturday Skin iteration may make me a convert, though. After flying two red eyes in one week, my skin was as jet-lagged as I was. I decided to open the Cotton Cloud Mask (which has the cutest packaging, including some adorable smiley cloud stickers) and give it a try.

The mask itself is made with natural microfibers, which adhered to my skin better than any sheet mask I’ve ever tried before. The sheet is packed with prebiotics and probiotics, along with vitamin E and polyphenols to add hydration and boost vitality.

It was easy to leave this mask on for twenty minutes as it didn’t slip off once. After the time was up, I rubbed the rest of the serum into my skin to help everything absorb and I have to say, it looked great. This mask is super moisturizing, and the powerful ingredients leave your face with a radiant flush – you couldn’t even tell I’d just taken a transatlantic flight. At $6, I would definitely buy this again when I feel like my skin needs an extra boost.

caption Pretty Pop Probiotic Power Whipped Cream, $57 and Bright Potion Probiotic Power Serum, $51. source Sephora

When they say probiotic power, they mean it – this moisturizer has four types of probiotics, and two prebiotics to make those even more effective. What stood out to me most, though, is the texture. It’s a velvety smooth consistency that melts into your skin. You can actually see the little encapsulated probiotics in the lotion (they look almost like mini microbeads), which is a nice reminder that they’re really there. The lightweight consistency is moisturizing without being heavy, so it works well all-year round for all skin types.

There a few key ingredients here that work together to give you that weekend glow. Hibiscus extract smooths skin and diminishes the appearance of fine lines, vitamin-rich moringa seed extract enhances skin’s natural glow, and Niacinamide protects and tones skin. At $57, this is more than I usually spend on a moisturizer, but I see the appeal. My skin looked more supple after hydrating with this cream, and a little goes a long way so I could see this tub lasting a while.

This serum contains the same prebiotic and probiotic capsules as the accompanying moisturizer. It also boasts Niacinamide to improve tone and texture, as well as seabuckthorn extract to deeply nourish, and Irish moss extract to soothe and hydrate.

One fluid ounce is $51, but since this is a serum, you really only need a drop. Saturday Skin suggests you warm the product between fingers, then tap into skin. I like that this serum isn’t too liquidy – it has a smooth jelly-like consistency that makes application a breeze. After dabbing it onto clean skin and letting it sink in, my skin looked noticeably brighter and it gave my face a healthy flush, which is uncommon after a night of not-enough sleep. While pricey, I would definitely buy this again – it’s potent, easy to use, and is the kind of product that yields results right away, making it perfect for the morning.

Bottom Line

Ultimately, I was impressed with how well Saturday Skin’s products worked. If you’re looking to revamp your whole skincare regimen, you can try a sample set filled with some of the company’s most popular products. If you want to treat yourself to a hydration boost before a special event, you can’t go wrong with the Cotton Cloud Mask. I loved the delicate cream and lightweight serum, but they are both relatively expensive. If you are deciding which to splurge on, I’d go for the Bright Potion Serum. Serums are generally more potent and penetrate the skin more deeply than moisturizers, so you’ll really get your money’s worth.

When it comes down to it, these products work – the pretty packaging is just an added bonus.