Saudi Arabia reportedly considers the drone attack on its oil industry, which killed no one, to be ‘their 9/11’

Saudi Aramco hoped to restore one-third of production by Monday. The Department of Energy was expected to give an update at 8 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET) on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia’s ruling family reportedly considers Saturday’s devastating attack on the world’s largest oil facility “their 9/11.”

President Donald Trump’s special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, made the comment to administration staff during a call on Monday, the CNN national security reporter Zachary Cohen wrote on Twitter, citing sources privy to the call.

Cohen tweeted: “Hook told staffers that the Saudis view this attack as ‘their 9/11’.”

Hook told staffers that the Saudis view this attack as “their 9/11,” two sources said. One source said Hook noted the attack hasn’t changed Trump's openness re engagement with the Iranians & also rejected the notion that the attack could be the work of an IRGC rogue element. — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) September 16, 2019

Saturday’s attack affected 5% of the world’s daily oil supply, taking more than 5 million barrels of oil a day offline. No deaths were reported.

The Daily Beast also reported on Hook’s comments Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the call.

Trump was also made aware that the Saudis considered the attack akin to 9/11, according to a source who spoke with The Daily Beast. The source said Trump “appeared ‘unmoved’ by the analogy.”

Hussein Ibish, a senior scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute, told The Daily Beast the comparison was no exaggeration.

“From an American perspective, it seems like a trivialization of the tragedy of 9/11, and perhaps offensively so, but from a Saudi point of view it is a way of explaining their shock to Americans,” he said.

Almost 3,000 people were killed on September 11, 2001, when hijackers crashed planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center and into the Pentagon. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens affiliated with Al Qaeda.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday publicly called the attack an “egregious crime, which threatens international peace and security.”

caption Smoke seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq on Saturday. source VIDEOS OBTAINED BY REUTERS/via REUTERS

Oil is the cornerstone of the kingdom’s economy, and it has been the vehicle for fast-paced technological advances in recent years.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced plans to diversify the kingdom away from a dependence on oil in 2016, but the ministry’s response to the attack casts light on just how important Saudi Aramco is to the government.

Saudi Aramco had hoped to restore one-third of daily production by Monday, a source told The Wall Street Journal, but it is unclear whether it has been able to do so.

The Saudi Department of Energy is expected to give an update on the damage at 8 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET) on Tuesday.