Saudi Arabia’s crown prince postponed his first trip to Malaysia – one day before he was due to arrive

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s trip to Malaysia would have been his first visit to the country since being appointed Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in 2017. Reuters

He was supposed to arrive in Malaysia for a state visit on Sunday (Jan 17) – but postponed the trip at the last minute.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud – who has been heavily implicated in the high-profile killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi – has also postponed his visit to Indonesia, the next stop on his Southeast Asia tour after Malaysia, Bernama reported.

The other stops on his tour are India and China.

Bernama said this would have been Mohammed’s first visit to Malaysia since being appointed the kingdom’s crown prince in 2017.

It would also have been his first tour to Southeast Asia since Khashoggi’s murder, The Star said.

Prince Mohammed was originally supposed to meet Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad during his Malaysia visit, and launch the Pengerang Refining and Petrochemical complex – a joint venture between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia’s state oil companies, Bloomberg reported.

According to Bernama, the PM said he did not know why the Saudi royal had cancelled the trip, adding that he had only been informed the visit was off.

In addition, the Prince arrived for his visit to Pakistan on Feb 17, a day later than scheduled, Bloomberg said.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry did not provide a reason for the delay, the report added.

In a statement, Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said the it would “communicate a new schedule and more optimal outcomes for the visit” with its Saudi counterpart.

