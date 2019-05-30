An unnamed Saudi buyer spent $52.2 million on a 20,000-square-foot Los Angeles mansion and a neighboring house for his staff. Take a look inside the compound.

caption The 20,000-square-foot home on the compound sold for $45 million. source Simon Berlyn

An unidentified buyer from Saudi Arabia recently dropped $52.2 million on a compound of two neighboring houses in Los Angeles, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The larger home, which includes a 200-foot infinity pool and a 12-car garage, sold for $45 million. The smaller one sold for $7.2 million.

The smaller home will house the buyer’s staff, according to The Journal.

The Saudi buyer has not been identified, but Variety reported the property was sold to an entity formed by a Pasadena tax attorney known for managing the finances of some of the wealthiest members of the Saudi royal family.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A wealthy Saudi buyer has snapped up two neighboring Los Angeles mansions to create a $52.2 million compound, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The larger home, which has seven bedrooms and about 20,000 square feet of living space, sold for $45 million, making it the most expensive home sold in LA this year. The four-bedroom, 4,300-square-foot house sold for $7.2 million. The smaller home will house the buyer’s staff, according to The Journal.

The buyer from Saudi Arabia has not been identified, but Variety reported the property was sold to an entity formed by a Pasadena tax attorney known for managing the finances of some of the wealthiest members of the Al Saud royal family.

The seller is diamond manufacturer Rafael Zakaria.

Rayni Williams and Branden Williams of Hilton & Hyland shared the listing for the larger home with Aaron Kirman of Compass, and Kirman also held the listing for the smaller home.

Here’s a look inside the $52.2 million compound.

An unidentified Saudi buyer spent $52.2 million on two neighboring homes in the affluent Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.

source Google Maps

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The houses sit right next to each other on Bentley Circle. The larger home sold for $45 million and the smaller sold for $7.2 million.

source Google Maps

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The larger home is a 20,000-square-foot mansion with a massive, wraparound infinity pool.

source Simon Berlyn

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The home, which was built by developer and diamond manufacturer Rafael Zakaria, was originally asking $48 million.

source Juwan Li

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The modern home comes with seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a 12-car garage.

source Juwan Li

Source: Williams & Williams

Finishes of Portuguese limestone and Calcutta marble can be found throughout the home.

source Juwan Li

Source: Williams & Williams

A large O-shaped sculpture sits at the back of the house.

source Juwan Li

Source: Williams & Williams

Outside, you can find oversized gardens and a professional tennis court …

source Juwan Li

Source: Williams & Williams

… as well as an outdoor dining and entertainment area.

source Juwan Li

Source: Williams & Williams

The infinity pool extends a full 200 feet.

source Juwan Li

Source: Williams & Williams

The smaller home, designed by Richard Neutra, is known as the Neutra house.

source Jim Barsch

The modernist house, built in 1954, was previously asking $13.5 million.

source Jim Barsch

Source: Los Angeles Times

The 4,315-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

source Jim Barsch

Source: Los Angeles Times

It will reportedly house the Saudi buyer’s staff.

source Jim Barsch

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Most of the home’s exterior walls are floor-to-ceiling windows.

source Jim Barsch

Source: Los Angeles Times

This bedroom overlooks lush landscaping.

source Jim Barsch

Source: The Wall Street Journal

A steel floating staircase connects two levels of the home.

source Jim Barsch

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The buyer of the two homes has not been identified, but Variety reported the property was sold to an entity formed by a Pasadena tax attorney known for managing the finances of some of the wealthiest members of the Saudi royal family.

source Jim Barsch

Source: Variety

While it’s unknown whether the buyer belongs to the Saudi royal family, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is known for his lavish purchases, including a $300 million French chateau and a $450 million Leonardo da Vinci painting.

Source: Business Insider