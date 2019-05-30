An unnamed Saudi buyer spent $52.2 million on a 20,000-square-foot Los Angeles mansion and a neighboring house for his staff. Take a look inside the compound.

- source
- An unidentified buyer from Saudi Arabia recently dropped $52.2 million on a compound of two neighboring houses in Los Angeles, The Wall Street Journal reported.
- The larger home, which includes a 200-foot infinity pool and a 12-car garage, sold for $45 million. The smaller one sold for $7.2 million.
- The smaller home will house the buyer’s staff, according to The Journal.
- The Saudi buyer has not been identified, but Variety reported the property was sold to an entity formed by a Pasadena tax attorney known for managing the finances of some of the wealthiest members of the Saudi royal family.
The seller is diamond manufacturer Rafael Zakaria.
Rayni Williams and Branden Williams of Hilton & Hyland shared the listing for the larger home with Aaron Kirman of Compass, and Kirman also held the listing for the smaller home.
Here’s a look inside the $52.2 million compound.
The houses sit right next to each other on Bentley Circle. The larger home sold for $45 million and the smaller sold for $7.2 million.
The larger home is a 20,000-square-foot mansion with a massive, wraparound infinity pool.
The home, which was built by developer and diamond manufacturer Rafael Zakaria, was originally asking $48 million.
The modern home comes with seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a 12-car garage.
Finishes of Portuguese limestone and Calcutta marble can be found throughout the home.
A large O-shaped sculpture sits at the back of the house.
Outside, you can find oversized gardens and a professional tennis court …
… as well as an outdoor dining and entertainment area.
The infinity pool extends a full 200 feet.
The smaller home, designed by Richard Neutra, is known as the Neutra house.
The modernist house, built in 1954, was previously asking $13.5 million.
The 4,315-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
It will reportedly house the Saudi buyer’s staff.
Most of the home’s exterior walls are floor-to-ceiling windows.
This bedroom overlooks lush landscaping.
A steel floating staircase connects two levels of the home.
While it’s unknown whether the buyer belongs to the Saudi royal family, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is known for his lavish purchases, including a $300 million French chateau and a $450 million Leonardo da Vinci painting.
